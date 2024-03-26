Harry Brook likely to play for Yorkshire in early stages of County Championship after withdrawing from IPL 2024

After pulling out of his IPL 2024 stint with the Delhi Capitals, Harry Brook will mark his return to professional cricket in the early stages of the County Championship. Yorkshire head coach Ottis Gibson has said the youngster will be available from the outset.

The right-handed batter fetched INR 4 crore from the Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2024 auction and was set to turn out for them. However, the Englishman decided to withdraw from the tournament to grieve with his family on account of his grandmother's demise. With the 25-year-old also skipping the Test series against India, the County Championship will be his first taste of competitive cricket in 2024.

Gibson told the Yorkshire website as they kick their season off by facing Leicestershire on April 5 (via Sky Sports):

"Now that Brooky isn't going to the IPL, I suspect he's going to be available for us for the first few games, including [against] Leicestershire."

England's former Test captain Joe Root is also expected to be available to play for Yorkshire, as Gibson said:

"He [Brook] loves playing for us, and Rooty is also going to be available for some games in that early period. Having those two playing for us would be special."

Root was part of the Test series against India. Although he didn't perform well in the first three matches, the 33-year-old returned with a century in Ranchi. The tourists lost the series 4-1 despite winning the opening Test.

"I spent a huge amount of my childhood in her home" - Harry Brook mourns his grandmother's demise

Harry Brook. (Image Credits; Getty)

Earlier in March, the right-hander took to his Instagram account and wrote how his grandmother was proud to see him ply his trade for England.

"I lost my grandmother last month - she was a rock to me and I spent a huge amount of my childhood in her home; my attitude to life and love for cricket was shaped by her and my late grandfather. When at home, there would hardly be a day go by that didn't include seeing her. It makes me so happy that she was able to see me play cricket for England," Harry Brook wrote.

With the T20 World Cup 2024 looming, the Yorkshire batter is firmly in the mix for the tournament.

