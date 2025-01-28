"Harry Brook without Pakistan is another Babar Azam" - Fans react as England vice-captain fails again in 2025 IND vs ENG 3rd T20I

Harry Brook failed to deliver with the bat once again in the third T20I between England and India at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Tuesday, January 28. The right-hander departed for just eight runs off 10 balls of Ravi Bishnoi's bowling.

Brook got out to a spinner once again - the third time in as many outings, drawing reactions from the fans on social media platform X.

The 25-year-old was dismissed similarly by Varun Chakravarthy in the previous two T20Is in Kolkata and Chennai. He returned with 17 (14) and 13 (8) in the first two T20Is where England lost by seven and two wickets, respectively, to go 0-2 down in the five-match T20I series.

Trending

Fans on X slammed Harry Brook following his failures in the do-or-die match for England in the series. One user sarcastically asked whether there was smog in Rajkot following the batter's reaction in the series opener in Kolkata, writing:

"Dear Harry Brook, the air quality will improve, but your ability to handle spin bowling still needs work."

Another user wrote:

"Generational talent Harry Brook in the T20I series vs India: 17(14), 13(8) & 8(10)."

A third user questioned Brook's credentials away from home in spin-friendly conditions, barring Pakistan. He wrote:

"Harry Brook without Pakistan is another Babar Azam without bilateral."

Here are a few more reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Harry Brook fails again in 3rd T20I; England set a 172-run target for India in a do-or-die clash

Harry Brook failed to deliver again but England posted 171/9 in the third T20I against India. Ben Duckett smashed 51 runs off 28 balls, while Liam Livingstone hit 43 off 24 deliveries.

Varun Chakaravarthy bagged a fifer (5/24) for India, while Hardik Pandya returned with two wickets.

England are on the verge of losing the T20I series. The visitors have never won a bilateral T20I series in India. They lost 2-3 in their previous tour of India (five-match series) in 2020-21.

On the other hand, Team India are on the verge of winning their fifth T20I series in a row following the 2024 ICC T20 World Cup triumph. They have beaten Zimbabwe (4-1 away), Sri Lanka (3-0 away), Bangladesh (3-0 home), and South Africa (3-1 away) in their last four series.

The two teams will next lock horns in the fourth T20I at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium (MCA) in Pune on Friday, January 31.

Follow the 2025 IND vs ENG 3rd T20I live score and updates here.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news