Harshit Rana gives send-off to Rishad Hossain after ending his cameo in IND vs BAN Champions Trophy 2025 match [Watch]

Team India pacer Harshit Rana gestured Bangladesh's Rishad Hossain to walk back to the pavilion after dismissing him in the Champions Trophy 2025 Group A encounter at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday, February 20. The spinner was frustrating the Men in Blue with a cameo towards the end of the innings after Bangladesh recovered from a dire state.

Rishad Hossain smashed three boundaries in a row off Axar Patel's bowling in the 45th over, and looked to be a threat in the final stages of the innings. Harshit Rana, bowling the very next over, tempted Hossain to go over third man. However, the right-handed batter could not find the elevation, and found Hardik Pandya to perfection to end his knock.

Harshit Rana issued a subtle gesture with his right hand to Rishad Hossain to start walking back to the dressing room.

Have a look at the send-off right here:

Harshit Rana has gathered a notorious reputation for his fiery send-offs in a very short span. He landed in hot water after unleashing a 'flying kiss' celebration after dismissing Mayank Agarwal in 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) match between the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

The pacer was fined 100 percent of his match fee, and was also handed a one-match ban for his antics. He brought back the infamous celebration after dismissing Ruturaj Gaikwad in the Duleep Trophy 2024.

Harshit Rana finishes with figures of 3-31 as Bangladesh are bowled out for 228

The inclusion of the right-arm pacer in the playing XI came as a surprise for both fans and pundits alike as Arshdeep Singh was left on the bench. He struck in his very first over to dismiss captain Najmul Hossain Shanto as Virat Kohli took a sharp catch at cover.

Following his send-off to Rishad Hossain, the pacer was tasked with bowling the final over of the innings. Centurion Towhid Hridoy, battling cramps, struck a tired mishit, which found the top edge. Mohammed Shami got a hold of the skier to end the proceedings. Rana's figures read 3-31 in 7.4 overs in his first appearance in an ICC event.

