Harshit Rana or Mohammed Shami - who should start in India's playing 11 in Champions Trophy 2025?

Senior pacer Mohammed Shami returned to action for India during the limited overs home series against England ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025. Along with Arshdeep Singh and Harshit Rana, he is among the three frontline pacers in India's squad for the marquee ICC event.

As the Men in Blue are set to begin their Champions Trophy 2025 campaign against Bangladesh on February 20, it is being anticipated as to who between Harshit Rana and Mohammed Shami will start in India's playing XI for the opening clash.

Harshit Rana impressed in the ODI series against England. Although he was expensive, he displayed his wicket-taking ability by picking up six scalps in three games. However, these are the only three ODIs he has played so far and is relatively inexperienced at the international level.

While India face a slightly tough choice between Harshit Rana and Shami, the senior pacer's experience should give him an edge to start in India's XI.

Current form

It is important to start the 2025 Champions Trophy on a winning note to set the momentum for the rest of the tournament. While Mohammed Shami may not have been at his complete best in the series against England, India's pace attack would be weakened if they start with Harshit and Arshdeep as they lack enough ODI experience.

Shami is a senior pro, having played 103 ODIs so far and scalping 197 wickets at an average of 23.96 and an economy-rate of 5.57. Despite not having been at his best against England, the senior pacer generated some swing upfront. That said, with India struggling to pick up wickets in powerplay overs, Shami could be India's best hope in Bumrah's absence.

Team combination requirements

Given that Arshdeep Singh has also played only nine ODIs, and with Jasprit Bumrah absent, India will certainly need experience in the pace attack. Should the team decide to start with two frontline pacers and a third seamer in all-rounder Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Shami fits the bill as an experienced pacer.

In order to bring the right balance to the pace attack, keeping the team combination and requirements in mind, Shami could be given the green signal to start ahead of Harshit.

Moreover, Rana has played only six international matches in his career so far across all formats.

Mohammed Shami's record in ICC events

Mohammed Shami i action for India during the 2023 ODI World Cup final - Source: Getty

Mohammed Shami has had a successful record for India when it comes to ICC events. Even though he missed the initial games of the 2023 ODI World Cup due to injury concerns, the pacer came back roaring on his return.

Despite playing only seven out of the eleven matches, Shami ended as the leading wicket-taker of the tournament with 24 scalps at an average of 10.70, economy-rate of 5.26 and a strike-rate of 12.20. He played a massive role in India's run to the final.

He has been a key performer for India in ICC events over the years. In the 2019 ODI World Cup, despite playing just four games, Shami bagged 14 wickets at an average of 13.78 and an economy-rate of 5.48.

When India made it to the semi-final of the 2015 ODI World Cup, Mohammed Shami was among their leading wicket-takers then as well, picking up 17 wickets from seven games at an average of 17.29 and an economy-rate of 4.81.

