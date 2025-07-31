"Has done similar things in the past as well" - R Ashwin's stunning claim on Oval curator controversy ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test

Indian spin legend R Ashwin took a dig at The Oval curator Lee Fortis. His comments came after Fortis was involved in a verbal spat with Team India head coach ahead of the side's Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy fifth Test against England.

Gambhir reportedly lost his cool at the curator after India's support staff were asked to stay 2.5 meters away from the pitch. A video surfaced on social media on Tuesday, July 29, showing the Indian coach having a go at Fortis.

Ashwin remarked that it wasn't a one-off incident, suggesting that Fortis is known to do such things. He also opined that England used the controversy to release pressure ahead of the crucial encounter.

Speaking in the latest YouTube video of his channel 'Ash ki Baat', the former India cricketer said (at 14:47):

"I will not talk about what was said or what was discussed between the two parties. England were under a lot of pressure. This incident was a vehicle to release pressure.

"I know that groundsman really well, and this is not the first time this has happened. He is a bit like that and has done similar things in the past as well. Why does he do it? I don't know. He is a bit different."

The stakes are high for India in the remaining fifth and final Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. The visitors are currently trailing 1-2 and must clinch a victory here to avoid a series defeat.

"I am quite disappointed" - R Ashwin on Ben Stokes' absence from England's playing XI for The Oval Test

England will be without their captain Ben Stokes for the crucial fifth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. The talismanic all-rounder has been ruled out of the fixture due to a shoulder injury.

R Ashwin expressed disappointment over Stokes' absence from the team. He emphasized that from a fan's perspective, the star cricketer not playing in the clash was a huge letdown.

The 38-year-old commented in the same video (at 0:39):

"I am quite disappointed with it (Stokes not playing), actually. We discussed so much about him, and I made two-three points about him. There was a lot of pressure on England leading up to this game. As a cricket fan and someone who likes the entertainment that it provides, I am quite disappointed with the proceedings. A player like Ben Stokes being ruled out for the decider is huge news. It is great news for India."

Ashwin pointed out that Stokes and Joe Root have been the top performers for England throughout the series.

"Ben Stokes and Joe Root are the only two people who have kept England alive in this series. If you leave aside the first Test, where Ben Duckett played a fabulous knock, but after that defeat at Edgbaston, it was Root and Stokes who stood up when it mattered," Ashwin added (at 1:11).

It is worth mentioning that Stokes is the leading wicket-taker of the series, with 17 scalps across eight innings. With the bat, he has amassed 304 runs from seven innings at an average of 43.42.

The fifth Test kicks off at The Oval, London, on Thursday, July 31. England have announced their playing XI in advance. Ollie Pope will lead the home side in the regular captain's absence.

ENG playing XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope (c), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Jamie Overton, Josh Tongue

