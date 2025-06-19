"Has to have that flexibility in his mind"- Indian legend offers advice to Rishabh Pant ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar has urged Rishabh Pant to curb his natural style of play if the need arises for the team's sake during the upcoming Test series against England. The upcoming 2025 tour will be Pant's third visit to England, having made his debut at Trent Bridge in 2018.

The 52-year-old advised the southpaw to be flexible in his approach based on the team's demands and choose his shots wisely, based on the match situation. He told ESPN Cricinfo:

"He (Pant) should back his instincts most of the time. But there'll be situations where he'll have to curb his game in the interests of the team. I know that whatever he does the rest of the time will also be in the interest of the team, but the approach might have to be different. He has to have that flexibility in his mind."

"If there are times when you're looking to save the game, then he may have to adapt that defensive approach, for let's say an hour or 45 minutes or sometimes two hours, where he'll have to just take those risky shots out of the game and not be as aggressive. He could be positive, but the shot selection will come into play".

Rishabh Pant was appointed India's new vice-captain when chairman of selectors Ajit Agarkar announced the team for the England tour on May 24. On Wednesday, the 27-year-old confirmed that he would bat at number five for India in the series against England.

Sachin Tendulkar open to Rishabh Pant playing his natural game, but wants him to keep the team's interest first

During the Australia series in 2024-25, Rishabh Pant was criticised by former India captain Sunil Gavaskar over shot selection in Melbourne. Sachin Tendulkar said that he was fine with Pant playing the way he knows best, but advised him to bring his defensive game out if the need arose.

"Nine out of ten times, if I'm the captain, I'll say, 'Just go out and play your game, why worry about anything.' If you're looking to save the game, that is when the approach changes a bit, but otherwise I would tell him that you go out and be yourself and do what you feel is in the best interest of the team," Tendulkar said.

Rishabh Pant scored a fantastic, counter-attacking 146 against England at Edgbaston in 2022. However, he could not prevent his side from losing the game by seven wickets as England comfortably chased down the score of 378 runs in the fourth innings.

