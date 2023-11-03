"Has looked like a proper wicketkeeper" - Salman Butt mighty impressed by KL Rahul's glovework in 2023 World Cup

Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt lavished praise on Team India's KL Rahul for his impressive glovework in the ongoing 2023 World Cup.

Butt pointed out how Rahul, despite not being a regular keeper, has done a commendable job behind the stumps. Butt also lauded the Indian player for being accurate with the DRS calls, comparing him to MS Dhoni.

"It is very important to have someone who is accurate with DRS calls. India have always had this advantage, as they had MS Dhoni, who was very successful with his reviews. Rahul took an excellent review in this match. Apart from DRS, his keeping has also been brilliant. He has looked like a proper wicket-keeper. He looks so natural with his movements," Butt said (22:11) in his latest YouTube video.

Notably, KL Rahul convinced skipper Rohit Sharma to go for a review, which ultimately led to Dushmantha Chameera's dismissal.

The on-field umpire adjudged Mohammed Shami's delivery as wide. However, Rahul was confident that the ball had brushed the batter's glove. The replays showed that the Indian keeper was spot on with his judgement.

"A very important knock" - Salman Butt on Shreyas Iyer's batting exploits in IND vs SL 2023 World Cup match

After a couple of quiet innings with the bat, India's middle-order Shreyas Iyer made amends with a spectacular 82-run knock against Sri Lanka.

Salman Butt highlighted that Iyer played a very crucial knock, as he was tasked with steadying the ship after the side lost set batters Virat Kohli and Shubman Gill in quick succession.

Speaking about Iyer's batting exploits, he added:

"Shreyas Iyer played really well. He played a very important knock because if India had lost another wicket at that stage, they would have probably not crossed the 300-run mark. He didn't get out, nor did he let the scoring rate drop. He was very positive during the important passage."

Iyer helped India register an imposing 357-run total. Rohit Sharma and company completed a massive 302-run win after bowling out Sri Lanka for just 55 runs. They also became the first team to seal a spot in the 2023 World Cup semi-finals.