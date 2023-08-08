"Has performed well whenever he has gotten an opportunity" - Ravichandran Ashwin on Ishan Kishan

Team India's veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has reserved high praise for keeper-batter Ishan Kishan by pointing out how he has made the most of his opportunities in the national side.

Ashwin noted that while Kishan has had to warm the bench for most of the matches, he has performed well whenever he has found a place in the playing XI. Here's what the 36-year-old said on his YouTube channel:

"In my formative years in 2009 when I joined the squad, I used to be a waterboy in the initial years. I didn't get many chances in the playing XI. Those years are really important for learning as a player. Ishan Kishan has been on the bench for so many years now.

"He scored a double hundred against Bangladesh in ODIs. He has performed well whenever he has gotten an opportunity. He will be in the squad, but won't be in the playing XI consistently. He is an outstanding guy. He is a jolly person, and will always be ready for anything."

Ashwin added:

"Whenever Ishan Kishan has gotten opportunities in the white-ball formats, he has used them really well. Even in the last Test match when he got an opportunity to bat higher up the order, he score a quick-fire half-century. Ishan Kishan has been a wonderful kid."

Kishan has impressed many with his batting exploits in the ongoing tour of the West Indies. The southpaw notched up his maiden Test half-century, delivering a 52*-run knock in the second Test.

He was the top performer with the bat in the subsequent three-match ODI series, hitting fifties in all the fixtures and finishing with 184 runs at an average of 61.33.

"He is the embodiment of positivity" - Ravichandran Ashwin on Ishan Kishan's personality

Ravichandran Ashwin further stated that Ishan Kishan is a very positive guy and is always ready to help his teammates, even when he is not playing.

He suggested that the youngster always tries to keep the bats and gloves of other batters ready when he is a substitute. Ashwin stated:

"If any player is playing, he will first take the gloves of the player and be ready. He will arrange their bats if they require a change at any point. He will make all the players feel comfortable around him. He will entertain all the players in the dressing room. He doesn't have one negative energy in his body. He is the embodiment of positivity."

Kishan will next be seen in action when India take on West Indies in the third game of the five-match T20I series at the Providence Stadium in Guyana on Tuesday, August 8.