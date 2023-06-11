"Has realized that, at this stage of his career, he can't be the blocker" - Sanjay Manjrekar on Cheteshwar Pujara

Sanjay Manjrekar has pointed out how Team India's veteran batter Cheteshwar Pujara looked to adopt a proactive approach in the fourth innings of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship (WTC 2023) final against Australia at The Oval on Saturday.

The former cricketer noted that Pujara played a back foot drive through the cover region quite early in his innings. Manjrekar opined that the Test specialist usually plays the particular stroke only when he is well set at the crease.

He suggested that the 35-year-old may have realized that he cannot rely on playing with an overly defensive mindset at this stage of his career.

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo after stumps on Day 4, Manjrekar explained:

"When you saw him (Cheteshwar Pujara) start off his innings, there was a back foot punch that he played very early in the innings. When you see Pujara play one of his favourite shots, which is rocking back and hitting that ball to extra cover, he is generally batting on 55 or 60. That is the first time he plays that shot. So, of late, maybe he has realized that, at this stage of his career, he can't be the blocker who keeps blocking."

During the discussion, former Australian keeper Brad Haddin also echoed the same sentiments as Manjrekar.

He mentioned that Pujara has looked to play with an improved strike rate of late, remarking:

"The one thing I've noticed is that he is looking to score a lot faster than he has previously. But he has had a lot of success against Australia, he has just been like a rock. He has just batted at one end, he has put a very, very high price on his wicket, and then Australia have had to try and work at the other end. To me, he is just trying to overplay his hand, rather than just make his wicket a really high price which he has done in the past."

Cheteshwar Pujara contributed 27 runs before getting out in the 21st over of India's second innings. He perished while attempting to play the ramp shot off Pat Cummins' bowling. The right-handed batter couldn't get the desired connection, only managing a faint edge that went straight to the keeper.

"I am not going to be too critical" - Sanjay Manjrekar on Cheteshwar Pujara's approach

Sanjay Manjrekar further stated that Cheteshwar Pujara is keen to score quick runs as he wants to contribute significantly with the bat for the Indian team.

He emphasized that he won't be critical of the senior batter's approach, as he is trying to reinvent himself, which is a positive thing, adding:

"I will never be critical of something that is unexpected. Cheteshwar Pujara is somebody who, over a number of years, has gone out there, grinding away from India, taking body blows, and playing in one fashion.

"Now if at all this is a plan to be a little more proactive, that also comes from a very good place, where he wants to contribute and get the best out of himself at this stage of his career. Pujara, two low scores, unexpected. A man in form, a very dependable player, but I am not going to be too critical, because this is Pujara finding a way to survive and get runs."

Pujara was expected to play a major role in the WTC 2023 final, considering his spectacular form in the County Championship ahead of the summit clash. However, he failed to impress, registering scores of 14 and 27.

