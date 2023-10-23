"Has a response to most plans" - Tom Latham hails Virat Kohli's match-winning knock in IND vs NZ 2023 World Cup clash

New Zealand stand-in captain Tom Latham highlighted that Virat Kohli is almost unpenetrable, praising him for his innings in the 2023 World Cup clash against India in Dharamsala. The keeper-batter felt the right-hander maintained a perfect tempo throughout the innings to chase the target.

Kohli crafted yet another masterclass as India romped to a four-wicket win in Dharamsala. The 34-year-old made a classy 95, laced with 8 fours and 2 sixes in pursuit of a stiff 274. New Zealand's score was set up by Daryl Mitchell's 127-ball 130.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Latham underlined the need to always be proactive with their plans when Kohli is at the crease:

"Kohli played a fantastic innings. Controlled the tempo and the rest could bat around him. As a captain, you have to be proactive but also work to your plans. Think about match-ups. Virat has a response to most plans."

Kohli also came close to levelling Sachin Tendulkar's record of 49 tons in ODI cricket. However, he holed out to deep mid-wicket while trying to hit Matt Henry for a maximum.

"We left a few runs out there" - Tom Latham

Tom Latham got out cheaply. (Credits: Twitter)

Latham felt Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell had set the perfect platform, but admitted the other batters' failure to capitalize. He said:

"We didn't capitalise in the last ten overs (with the bat). India bowled well in the death and we left a few runs out there. With the ball, we never got a double breakthrough. I don't think we capitalised, 30-40 short. From a batting point of view, Ravindra and Daryll gave the perfect blueprint. That are positions we want to be in, and when we get things right at the back end, we are dangerous."

The Black Caps will next face Australia in Dharamsala on October 28th. India, meanwhile, have surged to the top of the table.