Hasan Ali returns, Fakhar Zaman keeps his place as Pakistan announce 15-member squad for World Cup 2023

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced a 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC ODI World Cup 2023 on Friday, September 22. The board took to their social media handle to reveal each player in a two-and-a-half-minute video, with chief selector Inzamam Ul Haq announcing the squad through a press conference.

While Babar Azam will lead the side in the mega event, Shadab Khan will be his deputy. Speedster Naseem Shah has been ruled out of the tournament along the expected lines with his shoulder injury.

A couple of notable exclusions from the recent Asia Cup squad are all-rounder Faheem Ashraf and attacking batter Mohammad Haris. Struggling opener Fakhar Zaman, who was initially dropped for Pakistan's final Asia Cup clash against Sri Lanka before featuring in the 11 due to an injury to Imam Ul Haq, keeps his place in the squad.

The biggest surprise in the squad was Hasan Ali being picked after over a year's hiatus in ODIs. The 29-year-old has played sparingly for Pakistan in white-ball cricket following his disastrous 2021 T20 World Cup campaign.

Pacer Zaman Khan, spinner Abrar Ahmed, and Mohammad Haris will travel with the team to India as reserves.

Pakistan 15-member squad for World Cup 2023

Babar Azam (c), Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shaheen Afridi, Saud Shakeel, Hasan Ali

Pakistan continue to be No. 1 ODI team despite Asia Cup struggles

The Men in Green are coming off a disastrous Asia Cup campaign, where they finished at the bottom of the Super Four table and failed to qualify for the final. Despite a promising start with convincing wins over Nepal and Bangladesh, Pakistan suffered a humiliating 228-run defeat against arch-rivals India.

The loss resulted in the side having to win a virtual semi-final against Sri Lanka to qualify for the summit clash. However, they succumbed to the pressure and failed to defend 252 off 42 overs, losing a final-ball thriller to be eliminated.

Nevertheless, Pakistan still remain No. 1 in the World in ODIs, as per the latest ICC rankings.

As for World Cups, Pakistan have struggled in recent editions, having qualified for the semi-final only once in the previous five tournaments. They barely missed qualification to the final four to New Zealand (due to net run rate) in the 2019 World Cup.

Despite being one of the earliest World Cup champions in just the tournament's fifth edition in 1992, Pakistan have played just the lone final since when they lost to Australia in 1999.

Considering the lack of experience in Indian conditions for several Pakistan players due to their not playing in the IPL or bilateral series, Babar Azam's men could be in for a stiff challenge.

They will travel around the country and play in Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chennai, and Kolkata during the league stage of the World Cup. The highly anticipated India-Pakistan match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 14.

Pakistan will begin their quest for a second ODI World Cup title against the Netherlands at Hyderabad on October 6.