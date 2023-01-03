"Hasan Ali was selected just because he is a good friend of Babar Azam" - Danish Kaneria on Pakistan's playing XI for second Test vs New Zealand

Danish Kaneria believes that Hasan Ali's inclusion in Pakistan's playing XI for the ongoing second Test against New Zealand was only due to his friendship with skipper Babar Azam.

The former spinner opined that Ali did not deserve to be a part of the team for the fixture. Kaneria claimed that pacer Mohammad Wasim Jr was unfairly dropped by the Pakistan team management just to accommodate Babar's friend in the lineup.

Speaking on his YouTube channel on Monday, January 2, Kaneria said:

"Hasan Ali did not deserve to be a part of the playing XI. Mohammad Wasim Jr was dropped for no reason. Hasan Ali was selected just because he is a good friend of Babar Azam. Furthermore, they did not add an extra spinner. Who are the people who give them approval for such decisions?"

While Ali replaced Wasim Jr for the second and final Test of Pakistan's home series with New Zealand, he performed underwhelmingly on Day 1. The right-arm fast bowler failed to pick up a single wicket on the opening day of the crucial tie.

"We have the wrong mindset" - Danish Kaneria on Babar Azam and Co.'s recent performances

Danish Kaneria further went on to say that Pakistan were not prepared to play on a turning track at the National Stadium in Karachi for the second Test against New Zealand. He suggested that the home side were apprehensive about preparing a rank turner because they were scared to face the Kiwi spinners.

The 42-year-old emphasized that the Pakistani batters tend to struggle against all kinds of bowlers even while playing on their home soil. Kaneria added:

"Pakistan were too scared to make a turning track, as New Zealand have three spinners on their side. These people say that our batters play spin really well. But the truth is that we do not play any type of bowler well. In fact, we don't play cricket well. We have the wrong mindset."

The Babar Azam-led side received flak from all quarters after their 3-0 home Test series defeat to England. They will be aiming to turn things around by winning the second Test against New Zealand. It is worth mentioning that the series opener between the two nations ended in a draw.

