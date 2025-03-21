Hasan Nawaz celebrates passionately after smashing fastest century for Pakistan in NZ vs PAK 2025 3rd T20I [Watch]

Pakistan opener Hasan Nawaz celebrated passionately after smashing the fastest century for his nation on Friday (March 21). It came against New Zealand in winning cause during the third T20I of the five-match series at Eden Park in Auckland.

After being asked to bat first, New Zealand posted a daunting total of 204 before getting all out in 19.5 overs on the back of contributions from Mark Chapman (94) and Michael Bracewell (31). Haris Rauf picked up three wickets for Men in Green with the ball.

Mohammad Haris (41) and Hasan Nawaz then gave Pakistan a blazing start in the steep chase with a 74-run partnership in just 5.5 overs. Jacob Duffy dismissed Haris at the end of the powerplay to give the Kiwis team their first breakthrough.

However, Hasan Nawaz continued to hit the ball all around the ground with flamboyant strokes and put together 133 runs with Salman Agha (51) for the second wicket to power Pakistan over the line in 16 overs. In the process, Hasan reached his maiden century off just 44 deliveries in his third T20I, the quickest for Pakistan in the shortest format. Babar Azam previously held the record by scoring a 49-ball ton against South Africa in 2021.

You can watch the Hasan Nawaz's milestone moment in the video below:

"The two youngsters batted really well" - Pakistan captain Salman Agha after comfortable win vs New Zealand in 3rd T20I

At the post-match presentation, Pakistan skipper Salman Agha expressed satisfaction with his team's performances. He lauded the bowling unit for a decent performance in the first innings and then the openers for setting up the chase with aggressive knocks.

Reflecting on the win, Salman Agha said (via Cricbuzz):

"Outstanding performance. We have played a proper game, the bowlers started really well and then the two youngsters batted really well. If you back the youngsters they will do well like today. 200 is a par score on this, good wicket and I just said to the guys we can chase this down if you bat well."

He continued:

"The bowlers did really well, restricting them to 200 was a very good effort from the bowlers and I'm very happy. It was do or die and we just wanted to go out and enjoy ourselves today. Looking forward to the next game as well."

The fourth T20I of the series will be played on Sunday, March 23, at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

