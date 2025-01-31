"Hasn't learned anything from his previous 3 dismissals" - Fans fume after Sanju Samson departs cheaply again in IND vs ENG 2025 4th T20I

Sanju Samson failed to deliver with the bat again in the fourth T20I between India and England at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Friday, January 31. The right-hander departed after scoring just one run off three deliveries, drawing reactions from the fans on social media platform X.

The 30-year-old holed out to Brydon Carse of Saqib Mahmood's bowling in the second over as India lost their first wicket for 12 runs. Adding salt to the wounds, in-form batter Tilak Varma perished for a golden duck off the next delivery before skipper Suryakumar Yadav departed for a four-ball duck in the same over. India were reduced to 12/3 after two overs.

Samson, in particular, has returned with scores of 26, five, and three in the first three outings against England. The wicketkeeper-batter has departed in similar fashions, done by pace, thanks to 150+ kmph bowling from England pacers. The misfortune came after he smashed three tons in five matches (one against Bangladesh and two versus South Africa) before the five-match T20I series against England.

Fans on X trolled Sanju Samson for another poor show in the series. One user sarcastically wrote:

"Justice for Sanju Samson."

Another user drew a similar reaction, writing:

"Laut aaye Sanju Samson, Apni Justice wali form mein (Sanju Samson has made his comeback to his justice form)."

A third user shared a popular meme featuring former India captain Sunil Gavaskar that read:

"Stupid, stupid, stupid."

Here are a few more reactions:

"Game plan has spread like wildfire" - Aakash Chopra highlights Sanju Samson's weakness

Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra recently highlighted Sanju Samson's weakness against pace. The cricketer-turned-commentator said on his YouTube channel after 3rd T20I:

"International cricket will repeatedly ask you the question if you get out in the same way to the same bowler. Then it seems like the game plan has spread like wildfire. Now everyone knows that. It's not necessary that Jofra only does that, Mark Wood, Brydon Carse and Jamie Overton can also do that."

"Whoever will come will bowl bouncers. He will try to push Samson back. They will keep a fielder at deep square leg always and keep the third man in. They will start with fine leg and square leg back to see what happens. So if the opposing team comes with that game plan, I am extremely eager to see Sanju's response to that," he added.

