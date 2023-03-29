“Have always believed that Deepti Sharma should bat at the top of the order” - Anjum Chopra

Former India Women’s captain Anjum Chopra reckons that Deepti Sharma should bat at the top of the order instead of the lower-middle order since she takes some time to get her eye in.

Sharma struggled with the bat in the recently concluded Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023. Representing UP Warriorz, the all-rounder scored 90 runs in eight innings at an average of 12.85 and a disappointing strike rate of 83.33.

The 25-year-old’s inability to up the ante with the willow came under the scanner during the T20 World Cup as well. Admitting that Sharma failed to perform to potential in the WPL, Chopra opined that she had been batting in the wrong position. In a discussion on her YouTube channel, she said:

“Deepti Sharma did not perform very well with the bat, but I have always believed that Deepti Sharma should bat at the top of the order rather than lower middle-order. This is because she needs a little bit of time.

“Every player has their own style. Deepti Sharma needs some time to settle in before she can start striking the ball. She can get that additional time when she bats at the top of the order rather than when she has 25-30 balls to face.”

Vishesh Roy @vroy38 #MIvUPW Deepti Sharma really needs to work on her batting. If you are not able to strike big, atleast rotate the strike. 3 off 11 balls when you are chasing 180+. This has been the problem with her batting for way too long now #WPL2023 Deepti Sharma really needs to work on her batting. If you are not able to strike big, atleast rotate the strike. 3 off 11 balls when you are chasing 180+. This has been the problem with her batting for way too long now #WPL2023 #MIvUPW

Stating that the all-rounder has been working hard on her big-hitting, Chopra added that scoring at a rapid pace at the death is not her game. The former cricketer explained:

“As far as I know Deepti, she has really worked a lot to hit the ball outside the park. It is not a guarantee that things will work out in every tournament. If there are 15-20 balls left, every player cannot play that (aggressive) game. All the cricketers cannot do it. That is why the specialists tag exists.”

Sharma has featured in 92 T20s so far and has scored 941 runs at a below par strike rate of 106.32.

“I thought she was very good” - Deepti Sharma

While the UP Warriorz all-rounder struggled with the bat, she did reasonably well with the ball. She claimed nine wickets with her off-spin at an average of 34.33. Sharma was also impressive in the field and affected a couple of brilliant run-outs.

Backing the defiant cricketer amid criticism of her recent performances, Chopra concluded:

“Speaking of her bowling, I thought she was very good. She was good in the field as well. Deepti Sharma is a very important member in this Indian team and whichever team she plays for.”

Apart from 92 T20I, Sharma has also represented India in 80 ODIs and two Tests and is considered a crucial member of the India Women’s team across formats.

