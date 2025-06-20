“Have to find a different way to love it” - Retired star’s wife gets emotional ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

Former Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin's wife, Prithi Narayanan, has shared an emotional post ahead of the Test series between England and India. England are hosting India for a five-match series with the first Test beginning Friday, June 20, at Headingley in Leeds.

Ad

Prithi Narayanan shared a story on her Instagram handle in which she spoke about her approach to watching Test cricket post her husband's retirement. Ashwin bid adieu to international cricket during the 2024-25 Border Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) series in December last year.

"Test match day for India and I woke up with many mixed feelings. Have to find a different way to love it and unlearn the only way I knew to," Prithi wrote.

Ad

Trending

Screenshot of Prithi Narayanan's Instagram story - Source: Prithi Narayanan/IG

Shubman Gill will be leading the Indian team with several new faces at the fore, while Ben Stokes will captain England. As the new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle begins, both teams will be determined to start on a positive note.

Ad

Ravichandran Ashwin's Test career for India

Veteran all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin made his Test debut for India back in 2011 against the West Indies. Ashwin went on to establish himself among the finest spinners in the format with his consistent performances over the years.

He also became a reliable all-rounder, delivering some key performances at crucial times with the bat. Overall, Ashwin played 106 Tests in his international career and picked up 537 wickets at an average of 24.00 with 37 five-wicket hauls and eight 10-wicket hauls.

Ad

He ended as the second highest wicket-taker for the country in the format, only behind former captain and legend Anil Kumble, who has 619 Test wickets to his name.

With the bat, Ashwin scored 3,503 runs at an average of 25.75 including six hundreds and 14 half-centuries. In his last Test series in Australia, the 38-year-old featured in only one Test — the second game in Adelaide. After he was left out once again for the third Test, he announced his retirement mid-way through the series.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news