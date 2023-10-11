"Have gone through it myself" - Robin Uthappa feels it won't be easy for Shubman Gill to make comeback after dengue

Robin Uthappa recently spoke about the challenges Team India opener Shubman Gill could face when he makes a return at the 2023 World Cup after recovering from dengue.

Gill was ruled out of the Men in Blue's opening encounter against Australia in Chennai and is also set to miss the upcoming fixture against Afghanistan in Delhi on Wednesday.

Uthappa, who has suffered dengue in the past, stated that Gill could go through pain in the bones after recovering from the mosquito-borne viral illness. He said (5:23) in his latest YouTube video:

"We are hoping he recovers quickly and returns to the team. However, it isn't easy to make a comeback after suffering from dengue. I have gone through it myself, and it does get a bit difficult physically. We are hoping that it hasn't affected his body a lot. When you recover from dengue, you experience some pain in your bones."

It is worth mentioning that Shubman Gill didn't travel to Delhi with the India team and stayed back in Chennai after the game against Australia. Recent reports suggest that the youngster could fly to Ahmedabad, where he would continue his recovery.

"Naveen-ul-Haq vs Virat Kohli will be an interesting matchup" - Robin Uthappa

India and Afghanistan will lock horns in the ninth match of the 2023 World Cup at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi later today. The day-night clash kicks off at 2.00 pm IST.

Robin Uthappa stated that he is looking forward to seeing the battle between Virat Kohli and Naveen-ul-Haq. Notably, the two players were involved in a heated exchange during the Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) earlier this year.

Naming the key matchups for the encounter, Uthappa added (9:07):

"Mujeeb Ur Rahman against Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan will be one. Fazalhaq Farooqi against India's top-order. Naveen-ul-Haq vs Virat Kohli will be an interesting matchup. They have had a history, but it's good to see them going head-to-head against each other. I would like to see Rashid Khan vs KL Rahul as well."

India's campaign began with an important six-wicket victory over Australia. They have a net run rate of 0.883 and are placed fourth in the points table at this stage.