"Have India forgotten that they won the last two Test series in Australia?" - Ian Chappell slams hosts for preparing rank-turner pitches 

Former Australia captain Ian Chappell has slammed India for making an extremely turning track in Indore following Australia's nine-wicket win in the third Test.

The Indian pitches once again came under scrutiny in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023. This time, the hosts were bundled out for 109 and 163 in the first and second innings, respectively.

The pitch in Indore offered sharp turn and uneven bounce to exacerbate the run-scoring pattern than it was the case in Nagpur and Delhi.

All three Test matches in the series thus far have concluded in two and a half days. Legendary Indian batter Dilip Vengsarkar, in his interview with news agency PTI, said such pitches make a mockery of Test cricket.

CricketMAN2 @ImTanujSingh Look at the turn in Indore pitch - 4.8°. Look at the turn in Indore pitch - 4.8°. https://t.co/Gtwc6hvVXN

While referring to Australia rectifying their mistake over Travis Head's selection in the series opener, Chappell asked India to make amendments in preparations for their wickets in Test cricket.

Ian Chappell told ESPNcricinfo:

"That was ridiculous (on dropping Head in Nagpur Test). It was a non-selection stupidity that was. At least the Australians have seen the error in their ways. India need to see the error in their ways. Talking about trying to prepare pitches that suit India."

India have already retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy with emphatic victories in Nagpur and Delhi. The Asian side is undefeated in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy since 2017, a period that includes their back-to-back wins in the 2018-19 and 2020-21 editions in Australia.

Chappell rebuked the Indian board, players and coaches for interfering in the business of pitch-making. The former Australian batter asked India to take a cue from their two-straight Test series win in Australia.

He said:

"Have India forgotten that they won the last two Test series in Australia? What the hell the administrators, players, coaches, anybody outside the curator (were doing?). What the hell are they having an input into the pitch for?"

"That's when they ran away with the game" - Ian Chappell on Australia's approach in the 76-run chase

Nathan Lyon's incredible figures of 8/64 restricted India's second-innings lead to just 75 runs. Despite losing Usman Khawaja in the second ball of the chase, Travis Head (49*) and Marnus Labuschagne (28*) toiled enough to survive the first 10 overs.

Once there was a change with the ball, the duo switched gears and attacked the Indian spinners with Head leading the charge. Australia chased the measly target in 18.5 overs to bounce back in the series as they now trail 1-2.

Mentioning the drastic change in the Australian camp under Steve Smith to turn the tables on India, Chappell said:

"The key to it in my opinion was bowling India out cheaply in the first innings. Once they did that, they got themselves a chance to a decent lead. It wasn't a huge lead but on this pitch a pretty useful one. And then in the second innings only having to chase a low score."

He added:

"I think having lost an early wicket. Once Australia and Head in particular decided to attack in the second innings. That's when they ran away with the game."

cricket.com.au @cricketcomau



They'll face either India or Sri Lanka in the WTC final in early June at the Oval, London Australia are IN!They'll face either India or Sri Lanka in the WTC final in early June at the Oval, London #INDvAUS Australia are IN! They'll face either India or Sri Lanka in the WTC final in early June at the Oval, London #INDvAUS https://t.co/9iVmdhVWWF

Australia have sealed their spot in the World Test Championship 2021-23 final with their win against India in Indore.

