"Haven't received any instructions from the Indian team management"- GCA source on pitch for IND vs AUS 4th Test

Team India's plan to have a rank-turner against the Aussies backfired in the thrid Test in Indore as the visitors won comfortably by nine wickets. The pitch in Indore assisted the spinners right from the first hour of play on Day 1, with the hosts' batters falling like ninepins, getting bowled out for just 109.

From there, India were always playing catch=up as Australia showed great character and dominated the remainder of the Test. The Indore pitch also received a 'poor' rating from the ICC, as the game got over inside seven sessions. So all the talk is about how the pitch in the fourth Test in Ahmedabad.

According to PTI, a source close to the Gujarat Cricket Association has said that the team management hasn't given any input about the kind of pitch they want. The source said:

"We haven't received any instructions from the Indian team management, and our local curators are preparing a normal track as we have always done through the season."

The source also spoke about how the pitch in Ahmedabad has played in recent first-class games:

"In fact, last Ranji game over here in January, Railways scored 500 plus (508) batting first, and Gujarat, although suffered innings defeat, scored 200 plus in both innings. It won't be too different this time. Obviously, last few days, the BCCI's grounds and pitches committee instruct the local curator. But, certainly, from our end our endeavour is to produce a good Test match pitch."

GCA source opened up on Ahmedabad pitch for India vs England Tests in 2021

The pitches in Ahmedabad for the final two Tests of England's tour of India in 2021 were heavily criticised, as they were rank turners. However, the source claimed that as the stadium was refurbished, no one was sure how the pitch was going to play.

The source elaborated:

"You have to factor in that the Day/Night Test and the one after that were the first ones held after the stadium was refurbished, and you had no clue how the pitch will pan out."

Indian batters will need to step up in Ahmedabad, no matter how much turn the pitch is offering. A win will confirm India's place in the World Test Championship final against Australia later this year.

The fourth Test in Ahmedabad starts on Thursday (March 9).

