“Haven’t sledged an Englishman for about 15 years” - Ricky Ponting’s cheeky retort to Ollie Robinson on sledging drama

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting has responded to Ollie Robinson after the latter referenced the legend during a recent press conference while defending his sledging act. Taking a sly dig at the England pacer, Ponting reminded him that he had retired from the game quite a few years back.

Robinson grabbed headlines after giving a foul-mouthed send-off to Australian opener Usman Khawaja on Day 3 of the ongoing Edgbaston Test on Sunday. The bowler defended his action and said that Ponting and other Aussies did the same to England for many years.

Speaking to Sky Sports, while discussing Robinson’s send-off to Khawaja, Ponting said that he was surprised to hear about the pacer taking his name at the press conference. The former Aussie captain said:

“I was sitting back having some pizza and watching the US Open golf, and my phone lit up with what he had to say in his press conference. I was a little bit surprised just because it’s so long ago.

“If he had used one of the current players as an example, then fine, but I haven’t played for eleven years and probably haven’t sledged an Englishman for about 15 years. He must have a long memory.” Ponting added.

The 48-year-old went on to compare the contrasting reactions of the bowler and Joe Root to Khawaja’s dismissal. Root shook hands with the Aussie opener, who was dismissed for 141. Sharing his views on the same, Ponting commented:

“That’s the contrast of maybe a bowler who is toiling away and is a little bit frustrated and a fielder that sat back and watched a really good Test match innings.”

Khawaja struck 14 fours and three sixes in his innings, while Robinson registered figures of 3-55 from 22.1 overs.

“Definitely, Ollie will be reminded of that” - Ponting expects Australia to give it back to Robinson

Admitting that some England players like Robinson have had a good start to their careers, Ponting added that they will be tested as the series goes on. He also said that Robinson will be ‘reminded of’ what he did to Khawaja. The Aussie great said:

“As we know in Ashes cricket, names and reputations are either made or not, and some of these English players have had terrific starts to their careers, but we‘ll find out more about them as the series goes on."

He continued:

“Definitely, Ollie will be reminded of that, and the ones who seem least fazed by this whole thing are the Australian players. The past Australian players have probably got their backs up more than the current ones."

Robinson chipped in with a handy 27 in England’s second innings. He later dismissed David Warner for 36 to give the hosts a crucial breakthrough after Australia were set to chase 281.

