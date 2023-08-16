"Having a chance to defend that title he would love and relish" - James Anderson on Ben Stokes' possible retirement U-turn for World Cup 2023

England pacer James Anderson has admitted that he isn't surprised by the possible return of Test captain Ben Stokes to the ODI squad a year after announcing his retirement from the format ahead of the 2023 World Cup.

With the showpiece event less than two months away, England white-ball coach Matthew Mott has been vocal about having Stokes back in the ODI team leading up to the World Cup as they look to defend their title from 2019. It is reported that the 32-year-old is likely to make a U-turn on his ODI retirement and return to the squad for the upcoming New Zealand series before the mega event.

Speaking to Sky Sports, James Anderson shared his thoughts on the possible return of Stokes for the ODI World Cup.

"It wouldn't be because knowing Ben, he wants to play in the big tournaments. Obviously was a huge part of 2019 so having a chance to defend that title he would love and relish," said Anderson.

The talismanic all-rounder starred with bat and ball in the 2019 edition, scoring 465 runs at an average of 66.42, including his memorable 48* in the summit clash against New Zealand and picking up seven wickets in 11 games.

Anderson admitted that the workload could be the only thing causing Stokes trouble in making his decision.

"Just think with the workload - that's sort of what would be his down in his head with so much cricket going on and so much cricket coming up with the five-test series in India next year and the IPL straight after that. It's whether he could manage all that," he added.

The 41-year-old also named Stokes as the "most complete person" he has played with, particularly as captain.

"He is the most complete person I've played with. He's got absolutely everything in bucketloads. The talent on the field that can win you matches with bat, ball or in the field. And what has stood out for me with his captaincy is the emotional intelligence. Getting the best out of people, knowing when to put an arm around someone, knowing when to leave someone out or give him a kick on the back side," stated Anderson.

The champion all-rounder last played an ODI for England in July last year, three months after taking over as the Test captain.

Stokes recently led England to a terrific comeback from 2-0 down in the Ashes to salvage a 2-2 draw.

"He gets everything spot on" - James Anderson on Ben Stokes' captaincy

Ben Stokes has led England's renaissance in Test cricket.

James Anderson continued heaping praise on the England Test skipper Ben Stokes, particularly his rub-off effect on the rest of the team.

Since taking over as captain, the 32-year-old, with head coach Brendon McCullum, has led England to 13 wins in 18 Tests. The duo of Stokes and McCullum have also transformed the side's approach to a more entertaining and aggressive brand of cricket.

"He gets everything spot on from the way he talks to the group, the way he controls things in the field when he is captain as well, his declarations, his positivity, everything has been really just eye opening for me. It has had an effect on the way other players play as well. He's just a fantastic person to have around and learn from," said Anderson.

The side is yet to lose a Test series under Ben Stokes, with series wins against New Zealand, South Africa, and Pakistan being the highlights.

England's next assignment in the red-ball format will be the five-Test series in India, starting January 2024