"Having moaned about the pitches in India, won't be a surprise if England leave a little grass on the surface" - Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar believes England will dish out green seaming wickets for the upcoming five-match Test series against India starting in August.

After 'moaning' about the wickets in India earlier, Gavaskar said it wouldn't come as a surprise if we saw some grass on the wickets in England.

However, the Indian legend believes that shouldn't be a cause for worry as the Men in Blue have the bowling firepower to exploit such conditions.

"Having moaned about the pitches in India earlier this year, it won't be a surprise if the groundsman in England leaves a little grass on the surface. That is no longer a worry as India have an attack that will also thrive on it and cause problems for the England batsmen too," Gavaskar wrote in his column in The Telegraph

Gavaskar added that the upcoming summer of cricket would be a golden one for Indian cricket.

"The summer in England promises to be the golden summer of Indian cricket. After the WTC finals there is a gap of about six weeks before the Test series starts against England and that should be enough for the team to play some practice games and tune up for what England can hurl at them. It is foolish to try and predict the score but it looks like it will be an Indian summer in England," he wrote.

"We are going to prepare really good wickets"- Joe Root after the 3-1 series loss to India earlier in the year

While Sunil Gavaskar said India should be ready for green tops, Joe Root, in a press conference after the series loss to India earlier in the year, asserted they would prepare 'really good wickets' when India tours England.

"We are going to prepare really good wickets (when India tour England). If we want to develop as a team and compete everywhere we go in the world, we will have to get used to scoring big runs consistently. We have to get used to bowling on good surfaces and finding ways to take 20 wickets. I think that's how you build a good team," Root said after the 3-1 series loss to India.

Before the five-match Test series against England, which starts on August 4, India will have a bigger fish to fry as they take on New Zealand in the World Test Championship final on June 18.

