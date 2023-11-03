"Hazard for cricketers" - Michael Hussey on golf courses and golf carts after Glenn Maxwell's injury amid 2023 World Cup

Former Australian middle-order batter Michael Hussey has suggested that cricketers should stay away from golf courses and golf carts. Hussey labeled it as a 'hazard' for cricketers as Glenn Maxwell sustained an injury due to the same amid the 2023 World Cup.

Maxwell suffered a concussion due to a golf-related incident, ruling him out of the 2023 World Cup clash against England on Saturday (4 November) in Ahmedabad. The Victorian will remain under observation for the next six to eight days and is likely to return for the next match.

Speaking to news.com.au, the West Australian lamented the crazy ways that Maxwell finds to injure himself.

"Glenn Maxwell seems to be the one finding these crazy injuries. When he broke his leg, it seems like a weird way to hurt himself as well. It’s unusual. You don’t see this too often at all. I obviously don’t know what they were getting up to. It seems like golf carts and golf courses are a bit of a hazard for cricketers."

Hussey recalled how Jonny Bairstow also suffered a severe leg injury last year due to a golf-related incident and hopes Maxwell's fate isn't that serious.

"I think Jonny Bairstow broke his leg very badly a couple of years ago at a golf course. Now Maxi’s missing a game as well. Look, we’ve just got to take it on face value. An accident’s happened, he’s fallen off and bumped his head. Let’s hope it’s a mild concussion, he misses just the one game, gets through the protocols OK and we can all move on.”

The 35-year-old's absence will not only hurt Australia's batting but also bowling against the old enemy. Maxwell has been striking the ball cleanly and is one of their frontline spinners along with Adam Zampa. In six matches, the Victorian's off-spin has yielded four wickets at an impressive economy rate of 4.82.

"His off-spin has been really effective" - Michael Hussey on Glenn Maxwell

Glenn Maxwell. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Hussey underlined that Glenn Maxwell's absence could disrupt Australia's rhythm against England, given the form and consistency he was getting into. He continued:

"It’s a big disruption to Australia though because he’s been playing so well of late. Obviously with the bat, being so dynamic and aggressive. He looks in top form and we’re seeing consistency from Maxwell.

"But his bowling has been really important for Australia. I think in Indian conditions, his off-spin has been really effective and he’s bowled bloody well actually."

A day after Maxwell was ruled out, Mitchell Marsh also returned home, putting Australia's preparations further into disarray. The latter flew back home due to personal reasons and it is unclear when he will rejoin the squad.

The Aussies are currently third in the table with eight points from six games — two points ahead of fifth-placed Pakistan, who have played one more game.