"He's earned that trust" - Josh Hazlewood expected to make the call of his own inclusion for Sydney Test 

Josh Hazlewood has been trusted by Cricket Australia to assess his fitness and make the call for his inclusion in the playing XI for the Sydney Test. The right-arm pacer has missed the last two Tests due to a side strain injury.

Chief selector George Bailey claimed the panel would not hold back Hazlewood from playing if he felt fit enough to compete. The 30-year-old was seen bowling with slight discomfort in the MCG nets. Ahead of the Sydney Test, Bailey told media:

"I've got pretty good faith in Hoff knowing his own body and trusting his own/ He'll build up as he would before any sort of Test. He'll talk a lot with (assistant) Andrew McDonald and (physio) David Beakley to see how he's going. If Hoff's confident and he says he's right to go I think we'll back him in. He's earned that trust."

Australia have named a different pace-bowling unit for each of the three Tests so far. The injury and bio-bubble regulations have already forced Josh Hazlewood, Pat Cummins and Jhye Richardson to take a back seat at some point or another in the series. Mitchell Starc is the only pacer to have competed in all of the fixtures.

It's a great headache: George Bailey on having a full squad comprising of Hazlewood

All of Australia's five pacers have performed admirably, leaving selectors with a huge headache should they all be fit and available. With the series secured, resting Mitchell Starc is a possibility, but dropping the player of the series contender has not been considered at the moment.

Star debutant Scott Boland will have to return to the sidelines if the frontline pacers, which include a fully-fit Hazlewood, are preferred ahead of him. Speaking of the said conundrum, Bailey said:

"That's a headache. It's a great headache. I’d much rather have that headache and some tough decisions to make than scratching our heads trying to find a solution to a problem, so I’m looking forward to working through that one and some hard conversations to have at some stage but would love nothing more than to have a full squad to be able to pick from. Obviously some hard conversations to be had at some stage"

The fourth Ashes Test will begin on January 5 in Sydney. Australia have already attained an unassailable 3-0 lead and are expected to go for the kill. The hosts are aiming to attain their third whitewash over England in 15 years.

Edited by Shourjo Chatterjee