"He did the crime, he served his time" - Nasser Hussain wants England to recall Alex Hales

Former England captain Nasser Hussain has called for Alex Hales' return to the limited-overs line-up. Hussain believes that the opener deserves a recall, having done his time for his wrongdoing.

The Nottinghamshire cricketer hasn't played for England in more than two years, after testing positive for recreational drugs before the 2019 World Cup. England's then white-ball skipper Eoin Morgan labeled it as 'a complete breakdown in trust'.

Judging by his performance in the current season of The Hundred, Hussain told Sky Sports that Alex Hales' ability warrants a return to international cricket. The cricketer-turned-commentator also observed that the right-hander's path has become easier, given the retirements of Morgan and Ben Stokes.

"I try and pick people on their ability as a cricketer really. He did the crime, he served his time, forgive, move on. It's a bit easier for him now because there is no Morgan, there is no Stokes in 50-over cricket. There are a couple of opportunities. Try and pick your best side."

Hales has been in magnificent form for Trent Rockets in the ongoing season of the Hundred. With 199 runs at an average of 39.80 in five innings, he is the third-highest run-getter of the season. He was also the leading run-scorer in the 2020-21 Big Bash League edition with 543 runs in 15 games.

"His quality has never been a question" - Morgan on Alex Hales

Eoin Morgan recently retired from intermational cricket. (Credits: Getty)

Morgan, who has played alongside the veteran numerous times, doesn't doubt his match-winning abilities, but says his return is subject to the team's discretion. The Irishman stated:

"There's one thing about Alex, his quality has never been a question. It's whether the team would like him in the side, or captains can trust him, or the coach, or the selectors. But there's no doubt he's extremely destructive and a match-winner."

England men's cricket's managing director Robert Key has reportedly opened the door to Hales' return to England colors. Discussions around the right-hander's return have also erupted due to Jason Roy's poor form.

