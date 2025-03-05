“He should have been ahead of Axar Patel” - Indian legend’s huge claim on batting order after IND vs AUS 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal

Former India spinner Anil Kumble believes KL Rahul should be the designated No. 5 in the batting order despite Axar Patel's promising displays of late. The wicketkeeper-batter came through for India in a time of crisis at No. 6 as he scored a crucial 34-ball 42 in the 2025 Champions Trophy semi-final run chase (265) against Australia.

He proved to be the perfect ally for the well-settled Virat Kohli after Axar Patel's dismissal in the 35th over at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday, March 4. The Karnataka batter started cautiously, prioritizing strike rotation with the match placed on a knife's edge. His early dismissal would have brought in the all-rounders and given Australia some momentum.

After weathering the initial storm, Rahul took on the aggressor role, raking in the boundaries to release pressure. Even after Kohli's dismissal in the 43rd over, he maintained composure to see India through in the penultimate over.

Anil Kumble hailed Rahul for his match-winning knock and opined that he showcased all his strengths, proving why the No. 5 role is a much better fit for him.

"With the kind of innings that he had, we were talking while we were watching that, saying that he should have been ahead of Axar Patel. I know Axar did a good job of getting that partnership with Virat Kohli, but someone like KL Rahul, at that stage, this is what he can do," Anil Kumble said on ESPNcricinfo.

"He gets to a 30, he will ensure that the team crosses the line, and he does that consistently. Yes, he missed out on one opportunity in the last game against New Zealand. But, otherwise, KL is a class act, and this will certainly give him a lot of confidence. There is a lot of pressure on him. He does well, it is expected. If he fails even in one innings, then suddenly the whole world comes on top of KL," he added .

KL Rahul had scored a vital 41* in the run chase against Bangladesh earlier in the tournament. He has slowly settled into his new role in the batting order, where left-handed Axar Patel has cemented the No. 5 slot to introduce a left-hand-right-hand combination out in the middle.

"I'm quite used to going up and down the order" - India wicketkeeper-batter KL Rahul

KL Rahul has batted in different positions over the years across formats for the national side. His current role at No. 6 got off to a poor start after he recorded a couple of poor scores in India's home ODI series against England.

However, the team management gave him a long rope, keeping Rishabh Pant on the sidelines. The ploy is reaping rewards at the moment as Rahul is scoring runs.

"Yeah, I do [enjoy batting at the top], I mean I won't lie. "It's after opening the batting in Australia in Test matches and having to face that attack in Australia and you know how red-ball [cricket] is much harder. I opened the batting there and then to come here and bat low seems a bit different, but this is how I've played white-ball cricket in the last four-five years," KL Rahul told Star Sports after the win over Australia (via ESPNcricinfo).

"So, I'm quite used to going up and down the order so I'm just happy getting a chance to play in the middle and whatever role is given," he added.

Following the four-wicket win over Australia, India qualified for their third successive Champions Trophy final. They will face the winner of the upcoming second semi-final between New Zealand and South Africa.

