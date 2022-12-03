“He is an all-rounder option” – Wasim Jaffer picks Shardul Thakur for 1st ODI vs Bangladesh

Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer has picked Shardul Thakur as a replacement for the injured Mohammed Shami in the first ODI against Bangladesh on Sunday, December 4. He feels that the pacer can be used as a third seamer.

Speaking on ESPNCricinfo, Jaffer said:

“1:00 – Mohammed Shami got injured, so I picked Shardul Thakur on the team because he is an all-rounder option. He will act as the third seamer. Deepak Chahar and Mohammed Siraj can bowl with the new ball.”

For the uninitiated, Shardul conceded 63 runs for one wicket in the first ODI against New Zealand as India failed to defend 306. He was dropped for the remaining two ODIs.

CricHead @cricheadnews Indian Bowlers Missed a century by 37 Runs.



Thakur- 1/63(10)



#ShardulThakur #INDvsNZ Indian Bowlers Missed a century by 37 Runs.Thakur- 1/63(10) 🚨Indian Bowlers Missed a century by 37 Runs.Thakur- 1/63(10) #ShardulThakur #INDvsNZ https://t.co/oQYXkAuPrl

Shami, meanwhile, has injured his hand and is also doubtful for the two-Test match series, besides the ODIs. He last featured in the T20 World Cup, scalping six wickets in as many games at an economy rate of 7.15.

No Shreyas Iyer in Wasim Jaffer’s India playing XI

Wasim Jaffer has ruled out Shreyas Iyer from his India playing XI against Bangladesh in ODIs.

The right-handed batter scored 80 and 49 runs in the two ODI innings against New Zealand. So far, he has scored 615 runs in 12 innings at an average of 61.50 this year, including a century and five fifties.

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Shreyas Iyer in last 9 innings in ODI format:



80(111)

54(57)

63(71)

44(34)

50(37)

113*(111)

28*(23)

80(76)

49(59)



Player for India in ODI this year. Shreyas Iyer in last 9 innings in ODI format:80(111)54(57)63(71)44(34)50(37)113*(111)28*(23)80(76)49(59)Player for India in ODI this year. https://t.co/MtbDe0w1aF

Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and KL Rahul will return for the Bangladesh tour after being rested for a couple of weeks following the T20 World Cup. Head coach Rahul Dravid has also re-joined the team.

Wasim Jaffer’s playing XI

Rohit Sharma Shikhar Dhawan Virat Kohli Rishabh Pant KL Rahul Washington Sundar Axar Patel Shahbaz Ahmed Deepak Chahar Shardul Thakur Mohammed Siraj

The Men in Blue last played a three-match ODI series against Bangladesh in 2015, where the hosts won 2-1. Team India will look to register a series win in Bangladesh after more than eight years.

India's squad for Bangladesh ODIs: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Shahbaz Ahmed, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Sen, and Umran Malik.

