"He was also at times adamant" - Aakash Chopra on Steve Smith's captaincy in IND vs AUS 3rd Test

Former India opener Aakash Chopra has hailed Steve Smith for his captaincy in the third Test against India in Indore, which Australia comfortably won by nine wickets. Pat Cummins had decided to stay back in Australia to look after his ailing mother and that's when Smith got an opportunity to lead the side.

Chopra was impressed with Smith's field placements and proactive bowling changes, not allowing the Indian batters to settle into any rhythm. He also credited him for taking responsibility and sometimes instructing the bowler to bowl a particular line and length.

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo after the end of the third Test, here's what Aakash Chopra said about Steve Smith's captaincy:

"Yes, Steve Smith was brilliant with his captaincy, especially the way in which he rotated his bowlers. He was also at times adamant about where he wanted (Nathan) Lyon to bowl and all's well that ends well."

Aakash Chopra on Australia and the sweep shot problem

Aakash Chopra was asked whether Australia would have been ahead in the series had they not resorted to playing the sweep shot for almost every delivery in their second innings in Delhi.

Chopra disagreed, claiming that instead of blaming a single shot, it was more down to a collective failure from the visitors' batting line-up. He also shed light on the way they collapsed in the first innings in Indore, stating:

"I don't think they lost in Delhi because of playing sweep shots. If they wouldn't have played sweep, they would have played something else and would have got dismissed. They didn't play any sweeps in Indore but still lost six wickets for 11 runs. So let's not blame the sweep shot because it was just a bit of irresponsible batting."

Australia will take a lot of confidence from this win as they have sealed their place in the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

