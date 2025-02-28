"He always does well against India" - Aakash Chopra on whether New Zealand can beat India in 2025 Champions Trophy clash

Former India player Aakash Chopra has reckoned that New Zealand can beat the Men in Blue in their 2025 Champions Trophy clash but wasn't sure they would be able to do so. He pointed out that the Kiwis have a decent bowling attack, with Kyle Jamieson being one of the bowlers who has always done well against India.

India will square off against New Zealand in their final 2025 Champions Trophy Group A game in Dubai on Sunday, March 2. With both sides having already booked their semi-final berths, the result of the clash will decide the group topper.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra', the former India opener was asked whether New Zealand can beat Rohit Sharma and company in their final group game and if the Men in Blue should make any changes to their playing XI.

"They can beat us, but I don't know whether they will be able to beat us or not. I feel they will play not once but twice. India-New Zealand will be played twice in this Champions Trophy, once now and once in the final. The team (New Zealand) is balanced and they have three good spinners," he responded (8:45).

"Their fast bowling is relatively inexperienced. However, William O'Rourke and Matt Henry have height. They have also got Jamieson now, and I don't know what happens to Jamieson as he always does well against India. They have three spinners in Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner and Michael Bracewell," Chopra added.

Kyle Jamieson has picked up three wickets at an economy rate of 4.75 in two ODIs against India. He has been more successful in Tests, scalping 22 wickets at an average of 17.72 in five games.

"It's not that we collapse against New Zealand" - Aakash Chopra on India's recent ODI record against the Kiwis ahead of 2025 Champions Trophy clash

India beat New Zealand by 70 runs in the 2023 ODI World Cup semi-final. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra noted that India have won their last two ODIs against New Zealand ahead of their 2025 Champions Trophy clash.

"Everyone plays spin well in their batting. It's a phenomenal team. They can trouble us, but I will not say that they will come and beat us because we beat them in Dharamsala and the semi-final in the 2023 World Cup. So it's not that we collapse against New Zealand," he said (9:30).

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that Sunday's game should be a closely-fought affair.

"The team is good. They will challenge and push us. However, will we lose? I don't think we are going to lose that easily because we are also coming with momentum. If they are coming after playing well, we are also coming after playing well. I see a very good contest on the day," Chopra observed.

Aakash Chopra opined that India shouldn't make too many changes in their playing XI for their 2025 Champions Trophy clash against New Zealand. He reasoned that all the players would want their form to continue and nobody needs a rest.

