"He is arguably the best spinner in the world at the moment" - Aakash Chopra on Ravichandran Ashwin

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra heaped praise on Ravichandran Ashwin for ending up as the leading wicket-taker in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2023. Ashwin picked up 25 scalps, including an impressive six-wicket haul in the first innings of the fourth Test in Ahmedabad on an absolutely flat pitch.

Chopra believes Ashwin has silenced all the critics who used to feel that the veteran off-spinner could only pick wickets on pitches aiding the spinners.

In a video on his YouTube channel, here's what Aakash Chopra had to say about Ravichandran Ashwin's performance:

"As expected, Ashwin ended up being the highest wicket-taker in the series. No matter what the pitch, he has proved to be the best bowler among the two teams. Rather he is arguably the best spinner in the world at the moment."

Aakash Chopra also hailed Ravindra Jadeja for proving how valuable he is to the team with both bat and ball. Jadeja scored 135 runs and also picked up 22 wickets, sharing the joint Player of the Series award with Ashwin. On this, Chopra added:

"Ravindra Jadeja continues to grow in stature as he scored some important runs and also picked up wickets. As an all rounder, he is a cut above the rest. It didn't even feel like he was coming back from a long injury lay-off."

Aakash Chopra hails Axar Patel's contributions with bat

Aakash Chopra feels Axar Patel came of age with his batting ability in the BGT 2023, scoring a staggering 264 runs in four Tests. Chopra particularly shed light on Axar's sensational knock in Delhi that helped India avoid giving Australia a massive first-innings lead.

On this, the former cricketer stated:

"Axar Patel didn't get many overs to bowl, but he scored some crucial runs with the bat. It was his knock that helped us win in Delhi. Or else there was no chance whatsoever of India winning the Delhi Test."

Axar Patel has arguably given the Indian team management the option of playing him as a specialist batter who can bowl if needed away from home.

