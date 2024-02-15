"He has arrived!" - Fans go berserk as Sarfaraz Khan slams sparkling 62 on Test debut for India against England in 3rd Test

Sarfaraz Khan showed no signs of nerves on his India debut as he smashed 62 runs off just 66 balls on Day 1 of the third Test against England in Rajkot on Thursday, February 15.

The 26-year-old had to wait for a long time to get his India call-up and straightaway showed just why he was so highly rated. Although his innings ended in an unfortunate run-out, Sarfaraz managed to put India in a strong position at Stumps.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) were thrilled to see Sarfaraz Khan make the most of his opportunity. Although they were disappointed with the run-out, they were glad to see Sarfaraz showcase his talent on his very first attempt at the international level.

Here are some of the reactions:

Sarfaraz stitched a crucial 77-run partnership with Ravindra Jadeja and ensured India did not collapse after Rohit Sharma's wicket. The hosts finish Day 1 with 326/5 on the board and Jadeja unbeaten on 110*

Sarfaraz Khan on making his father proud after India debut

Sarfaraz Khan has been pretty vocal about just how hard his father Naushad had worked on him as a coach since his childhood. The emotions between the father and the son were there for the world to see as Naushad shed tears after kissing the India cap that Sarfaraz had received.

Speaking to the reporters in the press conference after the end of play on Day 1, here's what Sarfaraz Khan had to say about his father:

“Bahut accha laga (felt really good), my father was here when I received the cap. It was my dream to play for India in front of him. My father wasn’t coming to ground initially. But some people requested him and he came to witness this special moment. I feel some burden is off my shoulders now that I haven’t let my father’s efforts go waste."

Despite the unfortunate run-out, Sarfaraz credited Ravindra Jadeja for communicating with him throughout his partnership and letting the nerves of the debutant settle.

