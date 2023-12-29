“He is not a baby, but he is not the 3rd seamer” - Ravi Shastri’s cheeky observation on Indian pacer while backing Arshdeep Singh for Test cricket

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri reckons that all-rounder Shardul Thakur cannot be considered India’s third seamer in overseas conditions in Test cricket. According to Shastri, India need to look towards someone like left-arm pacer Arsheep Singh who, he believes, has the skills to succeed in red-ball cricket.

India lost the Boxing Day Test to South Africa in Centurion by an innings and 32 runs. They posted 245 and 131 with the bat and conceded 408 runs with the ball. The visitors backed all-rounder Thakur as one of the seamers, while Prasidh Krishna made his Test debut in Mohammed Shami’s absence due to injury. Both Thakur and Prasidh, however, failed to make an impact with the ball.

While reviewing India’s defeat on Star Sports, Shastri opined that the current pace attack in Shami’s absence does not look strong enough.

He was quoted as saying by India Today:

"Two bowlers were decently experienced - Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj. But then, they missed Shami big time in this Test match. Yes, Shardul has experience. He (Shardul) is not a baby, but he is not the third seamer. You need a proper third seamer in overseas conditions.”

While backing Arshdeep’s case for Test cricket, the former India all-rounder pointed out that he has a good record in first-class cricket and added that he needs to keep playing more Ranji Trophy games.

"The fact is, you have to see his (Arshdeep's) first-class record. Can he bowl long spells? Has he played a lot of Ranji Trophy cricket? I would, in fact, make him go and play a lot of Ranji Trophy cricket. Frist-class cricket. I would keep him in the mix because if someone can swing it, like he did with the white-ball in South Africa, he could be a handy customer here," Shastri commented.

Arshdeep has so far played 12 first-class matches, claiming 38 wickets at an average of 29.97 with one five-wicket haul.

Arshdeep had a brilliant ODI series against South Africa

The left-arm pacer had excelled in the ODI series played in South Africa just ahead of the Centurion Test.

Arshdeep was, in fact, Player of the Series for claiming 10 wickets in the three-match series at an average of 9.50.

The bowler registered figures of 5/37 in 10 overs in the first ODI in Johannesburg and 4/30 in the third match in Paarl. He has also claimed 59 scalps in 42 T20Is.

