"He is batting on a different planet"- Dinesh Karthik on what he liked about Yashasvi Jaiswal's hundred

Veteran Indian wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik heaped praise on Yashasvi Jaiswal as the latter smashed a Test hundred on debut against the West Indies on Day 2 of the ongoing Test in Dominica.

Karthik was particularly delighted with the way Jaiswal applied himself even when runs were hard to come by. The youngster did face some problems against Rakheem Cornwall's off-spin, but he showed a willingness to grind it out and eventually got to his hundred.

Speaking to Cricbuzz after the end of play on Day 2, here's what Dinesh Karthik had to say about Yashasvi Jaiswal's approach:

"He (Jaiswal) is batting on a different planet in many ways because he is very solid in his defense. Rakheem Cornwall troubled him a lot in the morning. But he went through that phase, ensured that he didn't lose his wicket and then when the opportunity came, he pounced on it."

Karthik also lauded both Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma for stringing together a mammoth opening partnership. He added:

"They added 229 runs for the first wicket. The last time there was a hundred-run opening partnership, it was between KL and Mayank, and that came in Centurion. It seems like a long time ago, 22 innings ago. This could be the beginning of something special as an opening partnership for India."

Dinesh Karthik on Rohit Sharma's Test career

Dinesh Karthik shares a pretty strong friendship with Rohit Sharma and is well aware of how the latter couldn't quite establish himself as a Test cricketer in the early part of his career.

However, Karthik shed light on just how sensational Rohit has been ever since he began opening in Test cricket. On this, he stated:

"He (Rohit) did well in white-ball cricket as an opener and has just taken that confidence in Test cricket and decided 'I will just play the way that I want to play.' In England, he said that his plan was to leave as many balls as possible. That is the mindset, the clarity, and arguably you can say it (Tests) is his best suit now."

Rohit Sharma already has seven centuries in just 39 innings as a Test opener. His comeback in Test cricket has been nothing short of sensational.

