"He is a beast" - Twitterati reacts after Pat Cummins claims fifer on Test captaincy debut to bundle England for 147 at the Gabba

Pat Cummins produced a stellar performance (5/38) on his captaincy debut at the Gabba to give his side an ideal start in the 2021-22 Ashes series.
On the back of the skipper's match-defining spell, Australia managed to skittle out England for a paltry 147 in the first innings of the Gabba Test.
Pat Cummins' fifer in the Ashes is a special feat because the last man to do it was Bob Wills and he achieved that record all the way back in 1982.
Having won the toss and elected to bat first, the English top-order batters failed collectively. Haseeb Hameed(25) was the only batter in the top 5 to cross the two-figure mark. Ollie Pope(35), Chris Woakes(21), and Jos Buttler(39) attempted to salvage the English innings after an early collapse.
However, Australia's relentless bowling attack eventually ended their resistance to cease any hopes of resurrection for the visitors in the first innings.
Josh Hazlewood(2/42) and Mitchell Starc(2/35) complimented Cummins' efforts by picking wickets at crucial junctures. Cameron Green(1/6) also picked up his maiden Test wicket by dismissing Ollie Pope.
The Twitterati was delighted to witness Pat Cummins' special showing on his captaincy debut and hailed him as one of the best pacers of this generation. Additionally, fans trolled England for failing to display any application while batting against a quality bowling attack.
Rain causes a delay in the proceedings after England's innings
Rain played a spoilsport by disrupting the day's play after England's innings. The current pitch and weather conditions promise a strict challenge for Australian batters as well. It will be an enthralling battle between bat and ball when the Aussie batsmen square off against an exciting English bowling attack.
In the absence of James Anderson and Stuart Broad, England will rest their hopes on Chris Woakes and Ollie Robinson with the new ball.
