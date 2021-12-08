"He is a beast" - Twitterati reacts after Pat Cummins claims fifer on Test captaincy debut to bundle England for 147 at the Gabba

Pat Cummins produced a stellar performance (5/38) on his captaincy debut at the Gabba to give his side an ideal start in the 2021-22 Ashes series.

On the back of the skipper's match-defining spell, Australia managed to skittle out England for a paltry 147 in the first innings of the Gabba Test.

Pat Cummins' fifer in the Ashes is a special feat because the last man to do it was Bob Wills and he achieved that record all the way back in 1982.

Having won the toss and elected to bat first, the English top-order batters failed collectively. Haseeb Hameed(25) was the only batter in the top 5 to cross the two-figure mark. Ollie Pope(35), Chris Woakes(21), and Jos Buttler(39) attempted to salvage the English innings after an early collapse.

However, Australia's relentless bowling attack eventually ended their resistance to cease any hopes of resurrection for the visitors in the first innings.

Josh Hazlewood(2/42) and Mitchell Starc(2/35) complimented Cummins' efforts by picking wickets at crucial junctures. Cameron Green(1/6) also picked up his maiden Test wicket by dismissing Ollie Pope.

The Twitterati was delighted to witness Pat Cummins' special showing on his captaincy debut and hailed him as one of the best pacers of this generation. Additionally, fans trolled England for failing to display any application while batting against a quality bowling attack.

Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter:

Harsha Bhogle @bhogleharsha Not a bad way to say "I like being captain". Five wickets for Cummins in his first game as captain. Not a bad way to say "I like being captain". Five wickets for Cummins in his first game as captain.

Ashish Yadav @CrickAshish



That's why Cummins is The number 1 ranked Test bowler in the world.



#Ashes Five-wicket haul for Pat Cummins on his captaincy debut for Australia.That's why Cummins is The number 1 ranked Test bowler in the world. Five-wicket haul for Pat Cummins on his captaincy debut for Australia. That's why Cummins is The number 1 ranked Test bowler in the world. #Ashes https://t.co/2prZOM9JwE

The CricViz Analyst @cricvizanalyst Pat Cummins is the first Australian captain to take an Ashes five-wicket haul since Richie Benaud in 1962. #Ashes Pat Cummins is the first Australian captain to take an Ashes five-wicket haul since Richie Benaud in 1962. #Ashes

Andrew Samson @AWSStats Bowlers to take a 5-for on 1st day as Test captain:

5-19 CA Smith Eng v SA Port Elizabeth 1889

5-35 GOB Allen Eng v Ind Lord's 1936

7-52 Imran Khan Pak v Eng Birmingham 1982

5-38 PJ Cummins Aus v Eng Brisbane 2021 Bowlers to take a 5-for on 1st day as Test captain:5-19 CA Smith Eng v SA Port Elizabeth 18895-35 GOB Allen Eng v Ind Lord's 19367-52 Imran Khan Pak v Eng Birmingham 19825-38 PJ Cummins Aus v Eng Brisbane 2021

Shane Warne @ShaneWarne Terrific start for the Aussies & the skipper @patcummins30 with his 5 fa. Eng are still in the game if they can knock over Australia for less than 285. Plenty in the pitch. Robinson the key to England taking early wickets @FoxCricket ! One feels Eng needs Aust 4 down tonight. 👍 Terrific start for the Aussies & the skipper @patcummins30 with his 5 fa. Eng are still in the game if they can knock over Australia for less than 285. Plenty in the pitch. Robinson the key to England taking early wickets @FoxCricket ! One feels Eng needs Aust 4 down tonight. 👍

Cricketwallah @cricketwallah England blown away on first day of #Ashes by Aussie pace fury. Awesome start by Pat Cummins, as bowler and captain England blown away on first day of #Ashes by Aussie pace fury. Awesome start by Pat Cummins, as bowler and captain

Deval Shah @DevalShah555 @imjsk27

@Puneite_ @patcummins30 Time we shld accept that there is nothing like bowling era in test cricket. Incompetent batsman Quality of test batsmanship going down overall. It was not a 147 all out pitch. Even they got all out for 190 odd in their home vs Ind 2 times on a good wicket. @imjsk27 @patcummins30 Time we shld accept that there is nothing like bowling era in test cricket. Incompetent batsman Quality of test batsmanship going down overall. It was not a 147 all out pitch. Even they got all out for 190 odd in their home vs Ind 2 times on a good wicket.@Puneite_

Royal Hindustani @Rudra2812

Look at England how they are playing in away tours and Look at India how we played in England against England and in Australia against Australia.

Any Comment

#Ashes This shows Indian Team is by far the best Test Team in the world at present.Look at England how they are playing in away tours and Look at India how we played in England against England and in Australia against Australia.Any Comment @MichaelVaughan ? 🙄 This shows Indian Team is by far the best Test Team in the world at present.Look at England how they are playing in away tours and Look at India how we played in England against England and in Australia against Australia.Any Comment @MichaelVaughan ? 🙄#Ashes

Nic Savage @nic_savage1



Alan Davidson



That's it.



#Ashes Full list of Australians with more Test wickets at a better average than Pat Cummins:Alan DavidsonThat's it. Full list of Australians with more Test wickets at a better average than Pat Cummins:Alan DavidsonThat's it.#Ashes

Ponjit Dowarah @ponjitdowarah Ben Jones @benjonescricket Remember when Pujara blocked the shit out of it all summer, and people moaned that India lacked momentum Remember when Pujara blocked the shit out of it all summer, and people moaned that India lacked momentum Folks will now understand how #India did in Australia. It requires extraordinary skill, mental strength and high-end leadership. twitter.com/benjonescricke… Folks will now understand how #India did in Australia. It requires extraordinary skill, mental strength and high-end leadership. twitter.com/benjonescricke…

AJ @UtdBrunoJr Pat Cummins is a beast. Pat Cummins is a beast.

The Game Changer @TheGame_26 #Ashes Pat Cummins becomes the 25th captain to take a five-wicket haul in Australia, 12th from Australia and first cricketer since India's Anil Kumble in December 26, 2007 #CricketTwitter Pat Cummins becomes the 25th captain to take a five-wicket haul in Australia, 12th from Australia and first cricketer since India's Anil Kumble in December 26, 2007 #CricketTwitter #Ashes https://t.co/WubqTY36Iq

Damien Fleming @bowlologist

Good bowling changes 👍

Great catching especially big Josh👏

#Ashes Pat Cummins First Aussie Fast bowling captain to take a 5 wkt haul on debut 5/38 👌Good bowling changes 👍Great catching especially big Josh👏 Pat Cummins First Aussie Fast bowling captain to take a 5 wkt haul on debut 5/38 👌Good bowling changes 👍Great catching especially big Josh👏#Ashes https://t.co/lRUIiUbdFc

Rain causes a delay in the proceedings after England's innings

Rain played a spoilsport by disrupting the day's play after England's innings. The current pitch and weather conditions promise a strict challenge for Australian batters as well. It will be an enthralling battle between bat and ball when the Aussie batsmen square off against an exciting English bowling attack.

In the absence of James Anderson and Stuart Broad, England will rest their hopes on Chris Woakes and Ollie Robinson with the new ball.

