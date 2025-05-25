"He could become one of India's most successful Test captains" - Batting legend’s huge statement on Shubman Gill ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 series

Former Indian opening batter Sunil Gavaskar has thrown his weight behind Shubman Gill to become one of the country's most successful captains. He observed that the right-handed batter holds the format quite close to his heart, and hence, he can turn a new leaf for India.

With the BCCI selecting the squad for the five-Test tour of England, the 25-year-old succeeded the retired Rohit Sharma in the role. Although Gill has led India in T20Is, the gruelling tour of England will be his first foray into captaincy in the longest format.

Speaking to India Today, Gavaskar underlined that those questioning Gill's inexperience should remember that players with less than 30 Tests have also captained India in the format. He elaborated:

"It's a good selection because we're looking to the future. Yes, you might argue that he has only played 30-odd Tests, but several Indian captains had even fewer matches under their belts before being handed the reins - and many went on to enjoy long tenures.

"When you look at Shubman Gill as a cricketer, you see the seriousness with which he approaches the game. He holds this format very close to his heart. So, there is every reason to believe he could become one of India's most successful Test captains."

Since his Test debut in 2020, the Punjab-born cricketer has played 32 Tests. However, his record in SENA matches has come under the scanner. Having featured in 13 Tests in South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia, he has managed only 559 runs at 25 with two fifties.

"You can't judge them on one series" - Sunil Gavaskar warns Shubman Gill needs time to establish himself as captain

Sunil Gavaskar. (Image Credits: Getty)

Gavaskar has also urged fans to be patient, claiming that young players and captains need to be given a string of opportunities to succeed. He elaborated:

"Definitely, yes. Nobody is an instant success. You have to give youngsters enough opportunities to succeed. After giving them four or five matches in a row, you can then decide whether they are good enough or not. Likewise with captains - you can't judge them on one series. You have to give them a whole season leading India, and only then look at how they've coped with the responsibility."

The selectors have appointed Rishabh Pant as Gill's deputy for the series

