“He could become the poster boy for Pakistan cricket” - R Ashwin’s massive praise for all-rounder ahead of 2025 Champions Trophy

Former India player Ravichandran Ashwin has heaped praise on Pakistan's Salman Agha ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025. The legendary spinner credited the all-rounder for both his on and off-field performances.

Ad

The 38-year-old reckoned that Salman has the potential to surpass Pakistan’s modern-day stars, Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, adding that Salman could become the new poster boy for Pakistan cricket.

Salman recently smashed a century against South Africa in the Pakistan ODI tri-series. The 31-year-old has amassed 915 runs in 33 ODIs with the help of the aforementioned ton and five-half-centuries. The off-spinner has also bagged 16 wickets at an economy rate of 5.50. He has over 3,000 runs and 89 scalps in 110 List-A games.

Ad

Trending

Ashwin said on his YouTube channel "Ash Ki Baat" (via Indian Express):

“I am excited about two players. Tayyab Tahir and Salman Ali Agha. What a player Salman Agha is. He has quality and press-handling ability. I am seeing a Pakistani player with on field presence for the first time in many years. I really hope he does not go like some of the other players did. He could become the poster boy for Pakistan cricket. I believe he has so much ability that he can surpass Babar Azam and Rizwan.

Ad

"I am not sure about his real age but I am a fan of his game. He has the skill to play all kinds of shots,” he added.

“Tayyab Tahir will be the one to watch out in the middle order” – Ravichandran Ashwin on Pakistan star

Ravichandran Ashwin also reiterated that Tayyab Tahir will be the one to watch out for in Pakistan’s middle order in the Champions Trophy. He also lauded the selectors for picking swashbuckling opener Fakhar Zaman, who smashed a century in the 2017 final against India, leading the Men in Green to a thumping 180-run win.

Ad

Ashwin said in the same video:

“I am glad Fakhar Zaman is back. As their team is setting up, it seems that Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman will open and Saud Shakeel and Rizwan will play at three and four.

"And Tayyab Tahir will be the one to watch out in the middle-order. Their approach has been different than India to have more pacers in the team and let’s see what happens next,” he added.

Ad

Tayyab Tahir has 3425 runs at an average of 46.91 in 80 List-A games, including seven tons and 21 half-centuries. The 31-year-old, however, has yet to deliver big in his first six ODIs so far.

Pakistan squad for 2025 Champions Trophy: Mohammad Rizwan (c), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Tayyab Tahir, Faheem Ashraf, Khushdil Shah, Salman Ali Agha, Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Follow the PAK vs NZ Champions Trophy 2025 clash live score and updates here.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback