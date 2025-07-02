"He has become worse than an animal" - Mohammad Shami's estranged wife slams pacer again after HC judgement

Team India pacer Mohammad Shami's estranged wife, Hasin Jahan, slammed the cricketer after the Calcutta High Court ordered him to pay ₹4 lakh as monthly alimony to her.

Hasin Jahan claimed that she was a model before their marriage and that the cricketer forcefully made her leave her profession, leaving her with no earnings of her own.

"I used to model and act before I got married. Shami forced me to quit my profession. He wanted me to live only a housewife's life. I loved Shami so much that I happily accepted it... But now I have no earnings of my own. Shami has to bear all the responsibility for our maintenance. That is why we had to approach the court when he denied this. Thank God there is a law in our country which orders people to bear their responsibilities," she said during a discussion with ANI.

She further added:

"If you are entering a relationship with someone, it is not written on their face that they have a poor character, are a criminal, or will play with your and your daughter's future. Even animals that do not have sense of what is right and wrong protect their children. He has become worse than an animal who cannot see his daughter's protection, future, and happiness. I will only tell him for the sake of God and his life to leave his stubbornness of wanting to destroy my life. He cannot destroy me because I am on the path of justice while he is on the path of injustice and has done a lot of wrong with me and my daughter."

Mohammad Shami is not a part of the Indian team that is in England for a five-match Test series.

When did Mohammad Shami last play a Test for India?

Mohammad Shami made his Test debut for India in 2013 against the West Indies. The pacer has played 64 Tests so far and has picked up 229 wickets at an average of 27.71.

Shami has been out of the Indian Test team for over two years now. He last played the longest format during the 2023 World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia at The Oval.

The pacer was not part of the Indian team during their tour to Australia for the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) series as well. He last played international cricket during the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Even in the 2025 IPL season, Shami played only nine matches for SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and has been dealing with fitness concerns.

