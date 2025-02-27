"He is the best bowler in the world today" - Pakistan legend in awe of Jasprit Bumrah, laments his absence in Champions Trophy 2025

Former Pakistan seam-bowling legend Sarfraz Nawaz has heaped praise on Jasprit Bumrah, claiming the India pacer to be the best bowler in the world today. The retired cricketer also lamented the right-arm pacer's absence in the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025, saying it would have been a treat to watch him.

Ad

Bumrah's back injury has kept him out of the eight-team tournament as the selectors decided to keep him in cotton wool, especially with plenty of cricket coming this year. The 31-year-old was outstanding during the recently concluded Test series in Australia, picking up 32 wickets in five matches, averaging 13.06.

Speaking to Cricbuzz, Nawaz claimed:

"I must tell you, he is the best bowler in the world today. Unfortunately, he's not fit. Otherwise, we could have seen more of him, you know, like he did in Australia. Outstanding job. It's a shame that he's not fit for this Champions Trophy."

Ad

Trending

The 76-year-old also shared his thoughts on Shaheen Shah Afridi, stating that the Pakistan bowler lost the rhythm he once had due to the injury he suffered a while ago. Nawaz said:

"Since he had an injury some time ago, he has not been the same bowler. His pace has dropped, and his line and length are not the same. He could not bowl too many deliveries like the one he bowled to your captain Sharmaji (Rohit Sharma). And towards the end, he was gone. He gives away too many runs."

Ad

The left-arm pacer did take two wickets in the game against India but leaked 74 runs off his eight overs and went wicketless against New Zealand in the first game. The defending champions finished at the bottom of the points table in Group A without a win in three games.

"Pakistan's selection was very poor" - Sarfraz Nawaz

Pakistan lost to India by six wickets. (Credits: Getty)

Nawaz, one of the chief exponents of reverse swing, felt Mohammad Rizwan looked off-color during the toss ahead of facing India and reckoned pressure might have got to him. He added:

Ad

"There's no doubt about that. When I watched the toss, I saw the reaction of the Pakistan captain (Mohammad Rizwan). He looked lost somewhere. I don't know if it was due to pressure but he didn't look the same as he generally does.

"Unlike in other matches, he wasn't blabbering at all; he was just quiet. I don't know what went wrong there. Pakistan's selection was very poor. If there is no proper selection and a proper team is not picked, the other team will always be far ahead of you."

With Pakistan unceremoniously exiting the tournament, reports have been circulating that wholesale changes will follow.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback