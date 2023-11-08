"He is the best one day player right now" - Wasim Akram lauds Glenn Maxwell for match-winning double century against Afghanistan

Former Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram called Glenn Maxwell the best ODI batter at the moment following his heroics against Afghanistan in Mumbai on November 7.

Maxwell scored a scintillating 201* off 128 deliveries to single-handedly win Australia a match that seemed long gone at 91/7. It was the highest score by a non-opener in ODIs and the second-fastest double-century behind only Ishan Kishan.

Speaking to A Sports, Akram admitted to having never witnessed a knock similar to Maxwell's.

"Maxwell showed the world, that he is the best one-day player right now in world cricket," Akram said. "This is unbelievable, I have never heard of this kind of knock before. I have played cricket for 20 years, worked in cricket for another 20 years and I have never seen anything like this before."

Popularly referred to as "The Big Show" for his ability to produce entertaining and freakish shot-making, Maxwell smashed a remarkable 21 fours and 10 maximums in his innings.

It was Glenn Maxwell's third ODI World Cup century and a second in the ongoing tournament, following his 40-ball hundred against the Netherlands (the fastest in ODI World Cup history). The knock also helped Australia become the third team to confirm their berth for the semi-final after India and South Africa.

"One man show, stuff of the legends" - Wasim Akram

Glenn Maxwell returned to massive ovations following his breathtaking knock.

Wasim Akram hailed Glenn Maxwell's knock as legendary and praised his ability to withstand the pain from sustained cramps during the latter stages of his innings.

Despite being attended to by the physio several times during his knock, the 35-year-old marched on until the finish line. Maxwell also shared an unbeaten 202-run partnership for the eighth wicket with skipper Pat Cummins, with the latter holding one end up and scoring 12* off 68 balls.

Akram also praised Cummins' role during the match-winning partnership by saying:

"One man show, stuff of the legends. There is a saying, one guy can't win you a game and obviously what an absolute lie. You have to have heart, to keep on playing despite having cramps. They are very very painful and they do not get away. You have to credit the captain as well. When you talk about situation awareness, that what exactly what he did. 12 runs off 68 balls, he was giving the strike to his main player."

Following a sub-par start to the World Cup, Glenn Maxwell has been in red-hot batting form, totaling 397 runs at an average of almost 80 and a strike rate of over 150.

The 2015 World Cup winner now boasts intimidating ODI World Cup numbers with 898 runs at a near-50 average and a 161.51 strike rate.