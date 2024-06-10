"He is the best white-ball bowler in the history of Indian cricket" - Irfan Pathan lauds Jasprit Bumrah's spell in India's 2024 T20 WC win vs Pakistan

Irfan Pathan reckons Jasprit Bumrah is the best white-ball bowler in Indian cricket history. He noted that the unconventional seamer's mindset makes him special.

India set Pakistan a 120-run target after being asked to bat first in a Group A 2024 T20 World Cup clash in New York on Sunday, June 9. Bumrah then returned figures of 3/14 in four overs to help his side register a narrow six-run win.

Reviewing the game on Star Sports, Pathan placed Bumrah on a high pedestal.

"In the commentary box, before Jasprit Bumrah was about to bowl his last two overs, I said he is Indian bank. He is so safe. He is such a great bowler that you know anytime he will come to bowl, he will bowl those lines and lengths which will keep the Indian team in the game," he said.

Trending

"That's a special ability. He is the best white-ball bowler in the history of Indian cricket and that's period. No one comes close to him," the former India all-rounder added.

Bumrah had Babar Azam caught by Suryakumar Yadav at slip to give India their first breakthrough. He later castled Mohammad Rizwan and had Iftikhar Ahmed caught in the deep by Arshdeep Singh to change the course of the game.

"If you want to bowl a particular length on a particular pitch, just follow Jasprit Bumrah" - Irfan Pathan

Jasprit Bumrah bowled 15 dot balls in his spell.

Irfan Pathan praised Jasprit Bumrah for his ability to figure out the right lengths to bowl on any pitch.

"You know why he is so good. A lot of people talk about his skill and action, the unorthodox action that he brings into the game, but they don't talk about his mindset. His mindset is outstanding. If you want to bowl a particular length on a particular pitch, just follow Jasprit Bumrah," he elaborated.

The cricketer-turned-commentator cited the example of the right-arm seamer's spell in last year's ODI World Cup clash against Pakistan.

"I will actually give you an example. In an ODI game in Ahmedabad in the 50-over World Cup, I remember that Abdullah Shafique hit a four in the first over off a full delivery. After that, he didn't bowl a single full-length delivery in his next nine overs. He kept bowling back of a length," Pathan observed.

Pathan added that Bumrah followed a similar approach in Sunday's game.

"Even today as well, Jasprit Bumrah hardly bowled those yorkers. He used the pitch really well because he knows the side boundaries are huge, and at the same time the pitch had something to offer. So he kept bowling back of a length. So his brain is his strength and that's why he is so special," he noted.

Pathan pointed out that batters aren't even able to hit boundaries off Bumrah's full tosses because of his unconventional action. He noted that an established hitter like Iftikhar Ahmed couldn't put away a full toss and was then dismissed off a similar delivery.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback