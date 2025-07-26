"He hasn't bowled a single ball over 140 kph" - Aakash Chopra on Jasprit Bumrah's drop in speed in ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

Former India player Aakash Chopra has noted that Jasprit Bumrah's speeds have seen a considerable drop as the ongoing Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy has progressed. He pointed out that the unconventional seamer hasn't bowled a single delivery above 140 kph during England's first innings of the fourth Test.

Bumrah registered figures of 1/95 in 28 overs as England ended Day 3 (Friday, July 25) in Manchester at 544/7 in their first innings. Ben Stokes and company enjoy a 186-run lead, having previously bowled India out for 358 in their first innings.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener highlighted that Bumrah's pace has dropped considerably as the series has progressed.

"If we look at Bumrah's speeds, he bowled 40 percent deliveries at 140 kph-plus at Headingley. By the time he went to Lord's, it became 27 percent, and at the Old Trafford ground, he hasn't bowled a single ball over 140 kph, and there was a slight injury scare as well with the second new ball. The bigger question is whether the workload will continue like this," he said (7:45).

Chopra termed the drop in pace a concern, but wasn't sure why it had happened.

"He is brilliant because he picked up a five-wicket haul at Lord's, did that in the first match as well, and might do it in this match too, but the truth is that the speed is coming down. It was felt more in this match because the opposing team have already scored 544 runs. Bumrah's drop in speed is a real concern. I don't know why it's happening," he observed.

Apart from the drop in pace, Jasprit Bumrah has erred in line and length quite often during England's first innings thus far. He also left the field after bowling just a solitary over with the second new ball, although he came back and dismissed Jamie Smith (9 off 19) for his only wicket.

"His average speed is 128 kph" - Aakash Chopra on Anshul Kamboj's pace in ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

Anshul Kamboj debuted in the Manchester Test. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra noted that Anshul Kamboj (1/89 in 18 overs) wasn't bowling briskly either.

"Another question is about Anshul Kamboj. He is bowling military medium. His average speed is 128 kph. That doesn't speak too highly about him, although MS Dhoni has made a statement that he looks slow, but the ball comes and hits the bat harder," he said (9:10).

While observing that he isn't sure whether Kamboj is quicker than he clocks, the cricketer-turned-commentator added that it would be too soon to judge the debutant.

"I don't know what the reality is, but he looked slightly weak. It wasn't the same kind of expectation. I saw him moving on the field, and I felt he is a slightly heavy mover. Again, it's the first match, so let's not judge him too much," Chopra observed.

To conclude, Aakash Chopra opined that India would need a miracle to save the Manchester Test. However, he added that the visitors can draw the game if they score around 400 runs, highlighting that they can do so as the pitch is flat.

