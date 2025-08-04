“He could have bowled well” - Irfan Pathan slams Indian pacer ahead of Day 5 of ENG vs IND 2025 5th Test

Former all-rounder Irfan Pathan was disappointed with India pacer Akash Deep ahead of Day 5 of the ongoing fifth and final Test against England at The Oval. He slammed the pacer for his bowling.

Deep made a comeback after missing the fourth Test due to an injury. However, he has not been at his best with the ball at The Oval. He returned figures of 1/80 from 17 overs in the first innings. So far in the second innings, he has bagged one wicket for 85 runs from 20 overs.

Irfan Pathan reckoned that the Indian quick could have bowled better and was not as effective.

"The one bowler I am disappointed with is Akash Deep. He could have bowled well. A bowler with a straight seam is very dangerous in the last innings, but that could not happen," he said on his YouTube channel. (2:27)

Chasing 374, England ended Day 4 on 339/6. They need 35 more runs to win on the final day, while India require four wickets. Irfan hoped that the visitors would get the remaining scalps. However, he reckoned that Jamie Overton and Jamie Smith, who are unbeaten at the crease, could finish the game for England.

He also hailed Prasidh Krishna for his display. Krishna returned figures of 4/62 in the first innings and has picked up three wickets thus far in the second. Irfan added that experience comes in handy in important games and was pleased with the pacer's inclusion in the side.

"Start with Siraj and Prasidh" - Irfan Pathan's advice to Team India ahead of Day 5

As mentioned earlier, India have just 35 more runs to defend on the fifth and final day of the ongoing Test. Irfan Pathan reckoned that the visitors must begin the bowling with Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna.

Along with Krishna, Siraj also bagged four wickets in the first innings. The former all-rounder added that they would have only around 15 overs to win the game. If they do not pick the remaining wickets within this period, the game could very well be done earlier as well.

"Start with Siraj and Prasidh tomorrow. You just have a window of 13-15 overs within which you have to pick these wickets. If it does not happen in that window the game can finish earlier also. But it has been exciting and I am very happen as a fan as well watching. Test cricket is alive and kicking," he said. (4:38)

A win at The Oval would result in India leveling the five-Test series 2-2. They will have one last shot to end on a positive note.

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More

