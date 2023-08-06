"He came, He saw, He conquered" - Fans troll Sanju Samson for inconsistency after his failure in 2nd India vs West Indies T20I

Indian batter Sanju Samson faced the wrath of fans following his batting failure in the second T20I against West Indies on Sunday, August 6. In the T20 match at the Providence Stadium, Guyana, the Kerala-born batter scored only seven runs before disappointingly throwing away his wicket.

Team India batted first in the second T20I after winning the toss. They got off to a poor start yet again as Shubman Gill (7) struggled to get going from the onset and departed in the 3rd over while facing his Gujarat Titans teammate Alzarri Joseph. Suryakumar Yadav got run out soon after, escalating the troubles for the visiting side.

Ishan Kishan (27) also did not look in rhythm and was cleaned up by Romario Shepherd in the 10th over.

Sanju Samson walked in at the No. 5 position and began positively with a beautiful boundary playing a cut short on the offside. However, Samson perished after a couple of balls when he stepped out to go big against left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein. He completely missed the ball, and the wicketkeeper collected it cleanly to finish an easy stumping.

Fans were disappointed that Samson could not utilize the chance and make it count by bailing India out of a troubling situation.

"Even in the IPL, we have seen that there are some good innings and some really lean patches"- Wasim Jaffer on Sanju Samson

Former Indian player Wasim Jaffer recently pointed out that Sanju Samson has struggled to maintain consistency in his performances in his short international career and this has been the same case even in IPL. He urged Samson to learn from his mistakes and improve this aspect of his game.

Speaking to ESPNCricinfo, Jaffer said:

"Consistency has been an issue with him. You want to be destructive, but you don't want to score in two or three innings out of six. That's my concern. Even in the IPL, we have seen that there are some good innings and some really lean patches. That's been the case. So he needs to learn."

Do you agree with Jaffer's views? Sound off in the comments section.