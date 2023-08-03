“He can bat anywhere between No. 4 and No. 7” - Wasim Jaffer reckons young batter’s flexibility could be asset for India in T20Is

Wasim Jaffer reckons young Indian batter Tilak Varma could make him an asset to the Indian team in the T20I format because of the flexibility he offers. According to Jaffer, Varma has the talent to bat anywhere between No. 4 and No. 7 and can finish games, too.

According to reports, the 20-year-old Varma is likely to make his international debut when India take on the West Indies in the first T20I at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad on Thursday (August 3).

Varma has been one of the bright spots for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League, having made his debut last season. In 25 games, he smashed 740 runs at an average of 38.95 and a strike rate of 144.53.

Previewing the T20I series, Jaffer told ESPNcricinfo that he has high hopes for Varma.

“Tilak Varma is a flexible guy. That’s the good thing about him. He can bat anywhere between No. 4 and No. 7. He can be a finisher also. We have seen him do that for Mumbai Indians. Tilak Varma brings that versatility," he said.

Jaffer added that Varma’s bowling can also come in handy as India, lately, haven’t produced top-order batters who bowl a bit.

“He can bowl off-spin also if needed. India need somebody like that - a top-order batsman who can bowl a few overs, so that we can have that sixth over seventh bowling option,” the former player said.

Varma has featured in 47 T20 games, scoring 1418 runs at an average of 37.31 and a strike rate of 142.51.

“Expecting him to play like how he played in the IPL” - Jaffer on Yashasvi Jaiswal

Apart from Varma, explosive young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal could also be handed his T20I debut on Thursday.

Speaking about the left-hander, Jaffer opined that his aggression is what India need at the top of the order.

“Yashasvi Jaiswal bats at the top of the order, and that’s where we need that attacking approach. He has a fearless approach. He’s in top form and is carrying amazing confidence. Just expecting him to play like how he played in the IPL,” the former opener commented.

The former player concluded that he's looking forward to both Jaiswal and Varma doing well in the T20I series.

“They bring quality. I am really looking forward to see Tilak Varma and Yashasvi Jaiswal; how they perform in this T20 series,” he said.

Earlier, India won the Test series against West Indies 1-0 and the ODI series 2-1.