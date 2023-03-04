"He can play sweeps and reverse-sweeps"- Danish Kaneria feels India can consider adding Suryakumar Yadav to their XI in fourth Test

Former Pakistan leg-spinner Danish Kaneria feels India's batters need to fire in the fourth Test in Ahmedabad against Australia. He also opined that the hosts could consider making some changes and bringing in someone like Suryakumar Yadav who can score quick runs on such rank-turners.

SKY was sidelined after just one Test as Shreyas Iyer regained full fitness. However, Kaneria feels he could get a chance in Ahmedabad and could play a crucial role.

In a video on his YouTube channel, here's what Danish Kaneria said about India's batting:

"India's batters will need to step up. Rohit, Kohli, Gill, Shreyas all need to score big. The team may even consider bringing in Suryakumar Yadav on such a track because he can play sweeps and reverse-sweeps, which can be crucial on such tracks. They will need to think about what changes they can make to the team."

Kaneria also called out players like Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer for their failures and feels that it is high time that they need to step up and not expect help from the lower order every time. He added:

"Indian batting will need to click in Ahmedabad. You cannot depend on your lower-order to bail you out every time. When will the likes of Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer score big runs? You lost the Indore game on the first day itself when you scored just 109 despite winning the toss and batting first."

Danish Kaneria unhappy with Shubman Gill's shot selection

Danish Kaneria was disappointed with the way Shubman Gill threw his wicket away in the second innings of the Indore Test. He felt Gill had a solid chance of scoring some crucial runs for the team, but he blew it away by getting clean-bowled while trying a rash slog.

On this, Kaneria stated:

"Shubman Gill will have the sword hanging on him now after his failure in Indore. He played a rash shot and coach Dravid was unhappy. When this happens, your place in the team comes under the scanner. At least KL Rahul was a bit unlucky in the way that he was getting out. Gill needs to improve and understand that he has to make the most of the chances given."

It will be interesting to see if India add an extra batter to their XI just to give the top order a bit more cushion in Ahmedabad.

