"He has come to rule!"- Fans erupt as Shubman Gill scores maiden T20I hundred

India's rising star Shubman Gill played an incredible knock of 126* (63) against New Zealand in the series decider in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, February 1. This was also his maiden T20I hundred, bringing up the milestone in just 54 balls.
Quite a few questions were raised about Shubman Gill's place in India's T20I team. Many felt the team management were mixing formats and that Gill should concentrate only on ODIs and Tests.
However, the stylish opener showed that he had all the shots in the book as well as the acceleration needed to become a successful T20 batter. Fans on Twitter hailed Gill for his unreal form across formats and believe he can be an all-format great. Here are some of the reactions:
Shubman Gill breaks Virat Kohli's record
Gill's 126* is now the highest individual score by an Indian in a T20I. He has gone past former Indian skipper Virat Kohli, who scored 122* against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup 2022.
Gill took 35 balls to reach his half-century, but got his next fifty runs in just 19 balls, with some insane shots. He showed that he had the ability to play big shots and was not just a one-trick pony with touch shots.
It was his incredible knock that powered India to 234/4 in their 20 overs. In reply, the Kiwis just couldn't get going whatsoever and were bowled out for just 66. Daryl Mitchell top-scored for the visitors with a knock of 35 runs off 25 balls. India won the game by a record margin of 168 runs and continue to be a force at home with another series win.
India XI: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Washington Sundar, Deepak Hooda, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik
New Zealand XI: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Ben Lister, Blair Tickner
