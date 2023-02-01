Create

"He has come to rule!"- Fans erupt as Shubman Gill scores maiden T20I hundred

By Anuj Nitin Prabhu
Modified Feb 01, 2023 10:54 PM IST
Shubman Gill becomes the fifth Indian to score a hundred across formats. (P.C.:BCCI)
Shubman Gill becomes the fifth Indian to score a hundred across all three formats. (P.C.:BCCI)

India's rising star Shubman Gill played an incredible knock of 126* (63) against New Zealand in the series decider in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, February 1. This was also his maiden T20I hundred, bringing up the milestone in just 54 balls.

Quite a few questions were raised about Shubman Gill's place in India's T20I team. Many felt the team management were mixing formats and that Gill should concentrate only on ODIs and Tests.

However, the stylish opener showed that he had all the shots in the book as well as the acceleration needed to become a successful T20 batter. Fans on Twitter hailed Gill for his unreal form across formats and believe he can be an all-format great. Here are some of the reactions:

Putting up hundreds one after another... ShubMan seems to have just started 🤓Good going @ShubmanGill!#INDvNZ https://t.co/mS5cBtWkkG
And we have found the next face of world cricket. https://t.co/kkiTlBkSXu
1st T20 hundred for Shubman Gill,this guy can play,absolutely brilliant. Another feather in the cap.Another player & Indian to have hundreds in all 3 formats,he is in sublime form,when he gets going he is unstoppable. He is grabbing his opportunities big time,congrats♥️ #INDvsNZ
Another hundred ? Shubhman Gill is that man
Hundred by Shubman Gill in 54 balls - his maiden T20i century, he's in sublime form in recent times, what a knock by Gill in the series decider. https://t.co/9dUgcnuERT
The future king is here 👑 https://t.co/uJZPDV8YjW
Subhman Gill, just remember the name👏
Is 2023 Shubman Gill’s year?
This is just a start !He is coming to rule ! https://t.co/mmCzSlp1tU
PHENOMENAL....HATS OFF MAN!!!! Shubman Gill has proved many of the doubters wrong including me that he can't be an all-format player.... 🫡👏👏
I guess Shubman Gill is our answer to ICC curse against New Zealand. Lad loves kiwis the most.
Take a Bow 🔥Shubman Gill scored his maiden T20I century in 54 balls 🤩What a Dominant performance 🔥🇮🇳#IndvsNZ #ShubmanGill https://t.co/lEEvtF4zHg
If consistency had face#ShubmanGill #INDvsNZ https://t.co/1ytXJbPpo3
100 by Shubhman Gill 🔥🔥🔥 generational talent 🐐 https://t.co/axXwhASqoO
Maiden test hundred in DecemberMaiden ODI double hundred in JanMaiden T20 hundred in February He’s announced his time in some serious style .. Convert ‘em like Gill !!#INDvsNZ
#INDvsNZShubman Gill Sachin in stadium:- Tendulkar:- https://t.co/OeTNUefh7S
We've entered into the Gill era.
Gill to #CricketTwitter : https://t.co/LyviPpEtvb
Shubhman Gill looking for another Man of the Match after tax rebate.

Shubman Gill breaks Virat Kohli's record

Gill's 126* is now the highest individual score by an Indian in a T20I. He has gone past former Indian skipper Virat Kohli, who scored 122* against Afghanistan in the Asia Cup 2022.

Gill took 35 balls to reach his half-century, but got his next fifty runs in just 19 balls, with some insane shots. He showed that he had the ability to play big shots and was not just a one-trick pony with touch shots.

It was his incredible knock that powered India to 234/4 in their 20 overs. In reply, the Kiwis just couldn't get going whatsoever and were bowled out for just 66. Daryl Mitchell top-scored for the visitors with a knock of 35 runs off 25 balls. India won the game by a record margin of 168 runs and continue to be a force at home with another series win.

India XI: Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan (wk), Rahul Tripathi, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (c), Washington Sundar, Deepak Hooda, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

New Zealand XI: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (c), Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Ben Lister, Blair Tickner

Get India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score for 3rd T20I at Sportskeeda. Follow us for latest News.

Quick Links

Edited by Puranjay
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...