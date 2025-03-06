"He has committed a crime" - Cleric criticizes Mohammad Shami for not observing 'roza' during IND vs AUS 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal

Mohammad Shami has been at the receiving end from a cleric after not observing ‘roza’ (fast) amid the holy month of Ramadan during the 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal on Tuesday, March 4. National president of All India Muslim Jamaat, Maulana Shahabuddin Rizvi, has called him a ‘criminal’ after a video of Shami taking an energy drink during the contest went viral on social media.

The remarks came even after Mohammad Shami emerged as the leading wicket-taker for India in their 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal clash against Australia. The speedster returned with figures of 3/48 as the Men in Blue bundled out the Aussies for 264 in 49.3 overs. Later, India won the game by four wickets.

In a video shared by ANI, Rizvi said (via The Times of India):

“One of the compulsory duties is 'Roza' (fasting)...If any healthy man or woman doesn't observe 'roza', they will be a big criminal. A famous cricket personality of India, Mohammad Shami had water or some other beverage during a match.”

“People were watching him. If he is playing, it means he is healthy. In such a condition, he did not observe 'Roza' and even had water...This sends a wrong message among people. By not keeping 'roza', he has committed a crime. He should not do this. In the eyes of Shariat, he is a criminal. He will have to answer God," he added.

“Nobody has a right to raise a finger on him” – Another cleric defends Mohammad Shami

Meanwhile, an executive member of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board Maulana Khalid Rashid Farangi Mahli has defended Mohammad Shami, saying there are a few exceptions to the fasting rule in Ramadan. He told ANI:

“It is compulsory for all Muslims to observe Roza, especially in the month of Ramazan. However, Allah has clearly mentioned in the Quran that if a person is on a journey or not well, they have the option not to observe Roza. In the case of Mohammad Shami, he is on a tour, so he has the option not to observe Roza. Nobody has a right to raise a finger on him..."

An NCP-SCP MLA from Baramati, Maharashtra, Rohit Pawar also backed Shami for not observing a fast. He told ANI:

"While representing the country, if Mohammad Shami feels that his performance might get even slightly affected due to fasting and what if something happens, then he will never be able to sleep. He is a hardcore Indian who has made the team win many times. Religion should not be brought up in sports. If you ask any Muslim person today, he/she will say that they are proud of Mohammad Shami."

Mohammad Shami will now be keen to deliver again in the tournament final against New Zealand on Sunday, March 9.

