"He completely changed the way they play cricket" - Ex-England captain pays rich tribute to Virat Kohli after India legend's Test retirement

Former England captain Nasser Hussain has hailed the way Virat Kohli transformed Indian cricket. With Kohli announcing his retirement from Test cricket, Hussain feels whoever takes on the mantle must do top-notch work to keep his legacy going.

The 36-year-old called time on his Test career on May 12 with an Instagram post, claiming that it feels the right time to step away. Having succeeded MS Dhoni as Test captain, he lifted the side from No. 7 to the top and became the most successful skipper that India have had. In 68 Tests, he ushered India to 40 wins and never lost a series at home.

Speaking on Sky Sports, the 57-year-old praised the Indian legend for being under massive media scrutiny all the time and doing a sensational job at the same time. He said:

"They want their captain to show them what it means to the team, and no one embodied that passion for cricket in India more than Kohli. He was an unbelievable player. For the legends of the game, they can't get away from media scrutiny. They are in that goldfish bowl all the time. He took India to No 1 in the world, and they stayed there for about 42 months. He completely changed the way they play cricket. Whoever takes on that mantle has got something to live up to."

The Delhi-born cricketer also fared exceptionally well with the bat, aggregating 9230 runs in 123 matches, making him the fourth-highest run-getter for India in the format. He notably hit seven centuries in Australia.

"Everything for Kohli is about winning" - Nasser Hussain

Nasser Hussain (Image Credits: Getty)

Hussain decoded the reason behind Kohli's decision to retire from Tests, claiming that he no longer felt he could give his best. The ex-England skipper elaborated:

"He is the ultimate winner, he sees the end goal as a win, and he is desperate for that. Everything for Kohli is about winning. Why do you think he's so good in run chases? He can't go on the field and not be a hundred per cent, he can't ever go: 'I'll just do my best today.' That may have formed part of his retirement decision, he doesn't want to be a normal cricketer, just doing a little bit here and there. He made India into the force they are today."

With Rohit Sharma also retiring from Tests, India will need to appoint a new skipper for the England tour.

