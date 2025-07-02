"He has copied me" - England legend makes cheeky comment on David Beckham amid ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

Former England pacer Stuart Broad recently opened up on his encounter with legendary footballer David Beckham at the 2025 Wimbledon. The cricketer-turned-commentator was seated in the Royal Box on Day 1 with his wife Mollie King.
Interestingly, both Broad and Beckham donned a similar beige-colored blazer paired with a light blue shirt for the event. The ex-cricketer was recently asked about the matching outfits while being on commentary during Day 1 of the ongoing Edgbaston Test between England and India.
After being asked if he had copied Beckham's attire, Broad said cheekily:
"I actually think he has copied me."
Broad also shared the story of his awkward handshake with Beckham, who recently underwent wrist surgery. He remarked:
"When he walked into lunch, he put his hand up to shake hands. He has had some surgery, (and he had) a plastic cast or something on his hand. And it was a bit awkward. I was sort of like, 'how firm handshake do I go with?'.
Stuart Broad announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on July 29, 2023. With 167 Test matches, he is England's second-most capped player in the format. He finished his career as the side's second-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket, bagging 604 scalps.
"He had an all-round game, no obvious weaknesses" Stuart Broad's massive praise for Virat Kohli amid ENG vs IND 2025 Test series
Stuart Broad recently reserved massive praise for Team India's ace batter Virat Kohli. He picked him as the best Indian batter he has bowled to.
The 39-year-old hailed Kohli as a complete batter with no obvious weakness. He highlighted that the right-handed batter even scored on his good balls during their contests.
Speaking to Sky Sports, Broad said:
"The best batsman I bowled to against India in Test match cricket is Virat Kohli. He had an all-round game, no obvious weaknesses. Was not just able to punish my bad balls, but also punish my good balls. Extreme competitive mindset that he was always in the battle. So he's definitely the best Indian batter I bowled to in Test cricket."
It is worth mentioning that Stuart Broad dismissed Virat Kohli five times in 23 Test innings. The Indian batting star scored 200 runs from 384 deliveries against the English seamer.
