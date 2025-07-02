"He has copied me" - England legend makes cheeky comment on David Beckham amid ENG vs IND 2025 2nd Test

Former England pacer Stuart Broad recently opened up on his encounter with legendary footballer David Beckham at the 2025 Wimbledon. The cricketer-turned-commentator was seated in the Royal Box on Day 1 with his wife Mollie King.

Ad

Interestingly, both Broad and Beckham donned a similar beige-colored blazer paired with a light blue shirt for the event. The ex-cricketer was recently asked about the matching outfits while being on commentary during Day 1 of the ongoing Edgbaston Test between England and India.

After being asked if he had copied Beckham's attire, Broad said cheekily:

"I actually think he has copied me."

Ad

Trending

Broad also shared the story of his awkward handshake with Beckham, who recently underwent wrist surgery. He remarked:

"When he walked into lunch, he put his hand up to shake hands. He has had some surgery, (and he had) a plastic cast or something on his hand. And it was a bit awkward. I was sort of like, 'how firm handshake do I go with?'.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Stuart Broad announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on July 29, 2023. With 167 Test matches, he is England's second-most capped player in the format. He finished his career as the side's second-highest wicket-taker in Test cricket, bagging 604 scalps.

"He had an all-round game, no obvious weaknesses" Stuart Broad's massive praise for Virat Kohli amid ENG vs IND 2025 Test series

Stuart Broad recently reserved massive praise for Team India's ace batter Virat Kohli. He picked him as the best Indian batter he has bowled to.

Ad

The 39-year-old hailed Kohli as a complete batter with no obvious weakness. He highlighted that the right-handed batter even scored on his good balls during their contests.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Broad said:

"The best batsman I bowled to against India in Test match cricket is Virat Kohli. He had an all-round game, no obvious weaknesses. Was not just able to punish my bad balls, but also punish my good balls. Extreme competitive mindset that he was always in the battle. So he's definitely the best Indian batter I bowled to in Test cricket."

It is worth mentioning that Stuart Broad dismissed Virat Kohli five times in 23 Test innings. The Indian batting star scored 200 runs from 384 deliveries against the English seamer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Suketu Desai Aditya writes news, features, listicles, and exclusive pieces at Sportskeeda as a cricket journalist. After completing his MBA in Sports Management from Symbiosis, he started his professional journey and has a total work experience of 4 years, which included a stint at Republic World. Impressively, he has also done exclusive on-site coverage of two T20 World Cups (2021, 2022), the 2023 ODI World Cup, and 5 editions of IPL, and boasts a total readership of close to 13 million at Sportskeeda. He has also played cricket professionally at the AIU Zonal level for Ahmedabad district.



Aditya admires Virat Kohli’s exemplary discipline, dedication, and hard work. Kohli’s ‘Shot of the Century’ against Haris Rauf is a moment that left a lasting impact on him, ultimately teaching him a valuable life lesson that self-belief will always bear fruit. His favorite teams are the Indian Cricket Team and the Royal Challengers Bangalore.



Aditya believes in sourcing information only from trusted sources rather than any random social media posts on the story and being neutral and honest are his reporting strengths. When not writing, he enjoys playing snooker and pickleball with his friends, and he is also a self-proclaimed coffee aficionado. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news