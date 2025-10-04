"He is definitely quick" - Legendary sprinter picks Virat Kohli in his dream relay team of cricketers

Eight-time Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt has named Virat Kohli as one of the three cricketers in his dream relay team due to his speed. The 100m world record holder cited the quickness of former Aussie speedster Brett Lee and ex-South African cricketer Jonty Rhodes to complete his team.

One of the fittest cricketers of the generation, Kohli has been the trendsetter for his contemporaries and the upcoming generations to prioritize fitness to excel in the sport. The 36-year-old is also quite quick between the wickets and is also phenomenal when it comes to fielding.

When asked to form his dream relay team, Bolt said (via India Today):

"We have been talking about this. I think Kohli. He is definitely quick. I know Brett Lee and I would say Jonty Rhodes."

The 39-year-old added that he is also a massive fan of Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara, and Courtney Walsh, as he grew up watching them.

"Yeah, I grew up watching many cricketers. As I said, the guys that I named, like Jonty Rhodes, was one of the best fielders to ever do it. Courtney Walsh, Ambrose, Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara. There's so much that I grew up watching all these guys over the years. I was a fan of all of them," Bolt added.

The Jamaican sprinter retired in 2017, primarily due to age and injuries that led to a decline in his performance.

Virat Kohli set to make international comeback with the Australia tour

Virat Kohli during the Champions Trophy 2025 match against New Zealand. (Credits: Getty)

Meanwhile, the Delhi-born cricketer is set to be included in the ODI squad for the upcoming tour of Australia that gets underway on October 19. According to Cricbuzz, the selectors will name the squad on Saturday, October 4.

The right-handed batter hasn't played for India since the Champions Trophy 2025 final against New Zealand in March in Dubai. Having retired from T20Is last year and Test cricket in May 2025, the veteran hasn't played any competitive cricket since the IPL 2025 final on June 3, when the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) won its maiden title.

